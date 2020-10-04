You can wait for a library book, Cynthia Allen. We’re dealing with a pandemic

We all need to adapt to the coronavirus pandemic. That goes for how we get our library books. Arlington Public Library

Lost all sense of proportion

Cynthia M. Allen’s latest column is a disgrace. (Sept. 30, 11A, “Fort Worth library holding books over COVID-19 makes no sense”) More than 206,000 people have died from COVID-19. The fact that she has to wait a few more days to pick up her library books means little to the thousands of furloughed American Airlines employees.

Mission Central, a local community resource, is adding a second monthly mobile food pantry to meet increased need. But Allen whines about a delay in getting her books from her local library?

How insulting to the librarians dedicated to ensuring that we have safe access to books. They are merely following recommendations to keep patrons safe.

- Elizabeth Kurecka, Hurst

We must be allowed to vote

There simply are not words (at least words printable in the newspaper) to express my dismay and disgust at Gov. Greg Abbott’s attempt at voter suppression: limiting counties to one drop-off location for absentee ballots. (Oct. 2, 2A, “ACLU decries order to limit mail-in vote drop-off locations”)

None of his reasons seems reasonable or logical. It is unfortunate that he has succumbed to the illegal voting conspiracy.

- Ray Maines, North Richland Hills

Trump does other things better

President Donald Trump has always been a poor debater. Look at 2016.

Debate is not a skill he needed in business. Considering he was debating a professional debater and a professional propagandist, he did pretty well.

- Lynda Richards, Fort Worth

Clear rules made, enforced

Given the debacle that was Tuesday’s presidential debate, the bipartisan Commission on Presidential Debates must act quickly to ensure that both candidates have uninterrupted opportunities to make their cases to the American people in future debates.

The commission should set clear time limits for each candidate’s remarks, and the opposing candidate’s microphone should be off while his opponent is speaking.

If President Donald Trump insists on making personal attacks, interrupting his opponent and talking continuously while his opponent and the moderator are speaking, further debates should be canceled.

- Karen Myers, Fort Worth

Liberal thumbs on the scales

A really fair way to run the debates would be to have two questioners, one conservative and one liberal. That way, the questions that conservatives want asked would be asked.

We already know you can’t trust any so-called journalist to be fair. I know Democrats wouldn’t agree to this, though; they can’t win a fair debate.

- Gene Tignor, Emory

We don’t need any debates

I’ve got an idea: Let’s not have any more presidential debates. Ever.

- Bill Youngblood, North Richland Hills

Election judges do it right

President Donald Trump’s unfounded and baseless claims of massive voter fraud indicate he knows he is likely to lose. He has said he’s concerned the Supreme Court might have to decide the 2020 election. It’s why he’s in such a rush to stack the court in his favor.

I serve as an election judge. We don’t “get rid of ballots.” We count them. All of them. No matter how long it takes.

The will of the people, consent of the governed and peaceful transition of power are the bedrock foundations of our representative democracy.

- Doyle C. Fine II, Fort Worth

What is conservative now?

Do you consider yourself conservative? Then vote for Democrats in this election.

President Donald Trump’s tax cuts for the wealthy added $1 trillion to our national debt. Is that conservative? Trump’s Republicans seek to cripple Medicare and Social Security. Is that conservative?

Let’s not fall again for Republican demagoguery. Democrats will conserve what we need for the public good and a strong middle class.

Republicans are the party for the ultra-wealthy. Democrats are for general prosperity.

- James Richardson, Fort Worth