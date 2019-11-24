Quid pro quo on Ukraine? I fail to see the problem here

FILE - In this Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, file photo, U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland testifies before the House Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, during a public impeachment hearing of President Donald Trump’s efforts to tie U.S. aid for Ukraine to investigations of his political opponents. For readers of some prominent regional newspapers, following the impeachment inquiry is a far different experience depending on whether you seek out newsprint or go digital. Copies of the Charlotte Observer, Tampa Bay Times, Indianapolis Star, St. Louis Post-Dispatch and Idaho Statesman that arrived on doorsteps Thursday all had a story about Ambassador Gordon Sondland’s testimony at the top of their front pages. Yet if you clicked onto each newspaper’s web site mid-morning, you’d see a different lead story. AP Photo

Quid pro quo is what I wanted

When I voted for Donald Trump as president, I did not expect all the tweeting, but I did expect a new look at when, where and how our tax dollars — specifically in foreign aid — are being spent.

As Ukraine has been noted to be corrupt, I would strongly hope there would be a quid pro quo to demand investigations of what will happen with our money.

- Lee S. Anderson, Fort Worth

Texans are patriots. We demand justice

Former National Security Council official Fiona Hill is a patriot, the exact opposite of my senator, John Cornyn. During impeachment hearings last week, Hill asked her interrogators: “I would ask that you please not promote politically driven falsehoods that so clearly advance Russian interests.”

I ask Sens. Cornyn and Ted Cruz to stop being Russian President Vladimir Putin’s puppets and demand that President Donald Trump resign. A real Texan would vote to remove him.

- Stephen “Buddy” Luce, Southlake

How have we gone crazy with guns?





No one could possibly read the essay by a grieving Pakistani mother of a daughter killed in the Santa Fe High School shooting last year without feeling her anguish. (Nov. 19, 9A, “I sent my child to study in US. She died from your gun culture”)

I grew up in an era when there were no school shootings, but students and teachers brought guns to school to shoot on the .22 range and for ROTC. What happened?

Cellphones allow bullying to continue 24-7. Corporal punishment is gone. Violent video games, TV and movies have an effect. Belief in God has declined.

In the 1960s, guns were largely unregulated, but there were no school shootings of note. We should look at why some kids have been made crazy today, rather than just at gun laws.

- Griffin T. Murphey, Fort Worth

Cartoon stepped over the line

I don’t mind that you choose cartoons that support both sides, but the Nov. 16 one by Kevin Siers was disgusting. Must he depict Republican Rep. Devin Nunes as an unshaven thug? Especially rank is to attribute the Democrats’ talking points to the other side. “Debunked?” Only in the minds of those who let others think for them.

I have supported the Fort Worth Star-Telegram only because you are our hometown paper, not for your content. You have tried to balance out, but when you veer left, you drive with insults. I won’t miss the Saturday edition, paper or otherwise.

- Burt Ballentine, Keller

Journalism is a core American value

My father, a World War ll veteran, held his profession of journalism, seeking the truth for the public good, to be a noble cause. We were taught to learn the facts and think for ourselves. How sad he would have been to learn that this paper will discontinue the Saturday print version. (1A, “Fort Worth Star-Telegram planning digital-only Saturdays”)

But it’s just a small part of what’s been happening to newspapers. Younger generations depend on TV and the internet for their news, at the expense of other viewpoints and depth. And there has been an assault on journalism by those who label any news not aligned with their views as “fake news.”

My father would have been appalled.

I encourage the Star-Telegram to bravely press on. You are so important to us and our future.

- Rose Mitchell, Fort Worth