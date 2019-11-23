Why does everyone think they know it all when it comes to Zeke Elliott?

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott runs into the end zone for a touchdown during the second half of Sunday’s victory over the Detroit Lions. Elliott scored twice Sunday but struggled in the run game, picking up only 45 yards on 16 carries. AP

We must fight Mexico’s inaction

Your newspaper and other print media failed to appropriately cover the tragic murder of American women and children in Mexico by a drug cartel. The Star-Telegram sadly covered it with stories inside the paper, while running less important matters on the front page.

This was a major international attack on innocent American families, and the U.S. government hasn’t reacted as strongly as it should. Until Americans understand the corruption in Mexico’s government, we won’t understand the necessity of controlling our borders to prevent drugs, crime and the murder of innocents coming our way.

Hurry up, President Donald Trump, and built that wall.

- Sam V. Akins, North Richland Hills

Get off Zeke’s back, everyone

To all these armchair quarterbacks griping about how Cowboys running back Zeke Elliott is playing: What game are you watching? Teams are stacking eight or nine men in the box to make sure Elliott doesn’t beat them. What’s he supposed to do, carry three tackers 20 yards downfield?

At the end of the season, he will have at least 1,200 yards and people will still complain. These are just haters jealous of his big contract. And they never criticize the highly paid, underachieving line in front of him.

- Darrel Palmer, Fort Worth

The world hasn’t gone all digital yet

Contrary to the idea that everyone has access to the news via phone and internet, they do not. (1A, “Fort Worth Star-Telegram planning digital-only Saturdays”) There are still elderly citizens whose main source of news is the newspaper. My 91-year-old mother is one. And I have read the paper daily for 53 years. I prefer to hold the paper and read it, not look online.

- Sandra Carter, Arlington

Courage on display for the nation

Bravo to the highly credible and brave impeachment hearing witnesses who, despite the very real threat of having their careers derailed at the whim of a presidential tweet, opted to testify out of a sense of duty and honor.

- Wendy Stoecker, Arlington

Assumptions aren’t concrete proof

The lies from what once was one of our most respected and cherished institutions, the press, are staggering. Rep. Adam Schiff stated that ambassador Gordon Sondland had confirmed a quid pro quo between President Donald Trump and Ukraine. The media ran with it.

Sondland said nothing of the sort. He repeatedly said, “I thought, I felt, I assumed, I presumed.” That is not evidence. He also said he was never told by anyone that military aid would be withheld without an investigation into foreign corruption, including the Bidens. The claims of crimes by some of your readers and their inability to understand due process are scary.

- Gary Pinkston, Arlington

I know the sound of cursing

I was puzzled by a Thursday letter to the editor praising the movie “Ford v Ferrari” for its lack of cursing. (9A) Two movie content-evaluating websites disagree, with one counting “at least two F-words,” “33 scatological terms,” “39 mild obscenities” and numerous religious profanities.

That’s what the author considers “no cursing”? This might be a good illustration of how desensitized we have all become to verbal abuse.

- Andrew Parker, North Richland Hills