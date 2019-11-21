Let’s have more movies like ‘Ford v Ferrari,’ please, Hollywood

This image released by 20th Century fox shows Christian Bale, right, and Matt Damon in a scene from “Ford v. Ferrari.” 20th Century Fox via AP

Be concerned for national security

The author of a Sunday letter to the editor states that the Democrats and CNN have “created great hatred” in our still-great country. Please tell me just how many more dedicated nonpartisan career diplomats must provide evidence that the president is the main person trying to promote hatred for congressional Republicans to realize the president is corrupt, a liar, immoral and, even worse, a threat to our national security?

That last concern is in the words of members of the diplomatic corps who have been brave enough to testify. Their careers may now be in jeopardy. Please watch real news.

- Floyd S. Ostrom, Arlington

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Time for a little history lesson

Marc A. Thiessen’s Nov. 14 column, “That’s the thanks Reagan gets?” got it wrong. It was not Ronald Reagan who brought down the Berlin Wall. It was economics.

The Soviet Union began exporting oil in the 1960s, which enabled it to expand its military and oppress its neighbors. The price of oil crashed in the early ‘80s, and the Soviets could no longer afford to do either. They never even tried to match Reagan’s defense buildup, so it didn’t bankrupt them. The oil crash did.

When their leader, Mikhail Gorbachev, refused to use military force to keep Russia’s neighbors and his own people in line, that was the capper.

- Jim Burt, Fort Worth

A Greene No Deal for Star-Telegram

I find Richard Greene’s columns to be offensive, one-sided and generally filled with hate for anyone who is not hard-core right wing, like he is. Greene praises Republican economic policies while ignoring the upcoming trillion-dollar federal budget deficit. He’ll blame the deficit on Democratic spending and ignore the tax cuts Republicans gave the wealthy in 2017. Greene should not have the forum your paper provides.

- Jake Vasquez, Mansfield

Not happy with this print switch

I read that starting in February, my hometown newspaper will no longer be printed on Saturdays. (1A, “Fort Worth Star-Telegram planning digital-only Saturdays”) I’m told it’s because readers want expanded digital options. I don’t see why the paper must suffer because of that. Say it like it is: It’s a cost-cutting move. No more quiet time with a cup of coffee and my paper on Saturdays. That’s very sad indeed.

- David Jones, Arlington

Keep an American open mind

A Sunday letter writer (4B) says that no matter what “gibberish” she learns during the impeachment probe, her mind is made up. She’ll vote for President Donald Trump in 2020. If all Trump supporters are so blindly loyal that nothing they learn about bribery, obstruction of justice, witness tampering or even income tax fraud can change their opinions, I don’t think they are true Americans.

True Americans keep open minds, pay attention to facts, listen for the truth and analyze information as it becomes available. They admit mistakes. Their votes are based on knowledge or party preference, but never on irrational devotion to a single candidate. That’s fascism.

- Melinda Vaughan, River Oaks

Good, clean fun at the movies





After watching the film “Ford v Ferrari,” I must compliment Hollywood for a historically accurate presentation of what happened in 1966. Because it is rated PG- 13, we felt comfortable taking our Granbury Middle School mentee. It was an exciting movie with no cursing, no explicit sex scenes and no racial components, and only playful violence.

- Don M. McComas, Granbury