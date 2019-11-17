Texans with the least have to pay the property tax piper

High property taxes are hard on the middle class, poor and elderly. Bigstock

Uneven tax distributions hurt

The headline on Sunday’s front-page story told us, “Texas has one of the highest effective property tax rates in the country.” The story also mentions that sales tax rates are high to make up for not having a state income tax.

But your editorial board recommended a “for” vote on the amendment to “raise the bar” ever to implement an income tax. (Nov. 5, 9A, “Our recommendations for Texas propositions, Tarrant bonds”)

High property and sales tax rates are disproportionately hard on the middle class and the poor, as well as senior citizens. This is especially true when Texas regularly gives property-tax exemptions to highly profitable businesses to entice them to come to Texas, forcing an even higher tax burden on residential property owners.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

A state income tax would be far more equitable to all citizens.

- Connie Prager, Watauga

I know what my answer would be

The author of a Tuesday letter to the editor thinks that every police officer would answer in the affirmative when asked whether he or she could kill someone. (9A) I graduated from the Weatherford Law Enforcement Academy, passed the required state exam and was interviewed by Sheriff Ira Mercer of Palo Pinto County. At no time was I asked this question. But my answer would have been: “In order to protect my life or the life of another, I would.”

I went on to serve 11 years as a reserve deputy sheriff.

- H.C. Moore, Lipan

Democrats are pushing hatred





The Democrats, especially House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, along with CNN, have created great hatred and discord in America. People are sick and tired of hearing gibberish about a “quid pro quo.” Most Americans don’t even know what it means.

I am a Democrat who voted for Donald Trump in 2016 and intend to do so again in 2020.

- Laura Canaday, Gainesville

Add to the list of offenses

President Donald Trump was ordered by a court to pay $2 million to charities in New York. He used his Trump Foundation, which was supposed to help veterans, to pay off business debt. (Nov. 8, 10A, “Trump fined for misuse of charity foundation”)

As a veteran and Army retiree, I know who will not get my vote in 2020. There are several former charity employees in Texas jails for a lot less.

- Fred Gregory, Arlington

Give everyone the same opportunities

Thanks to reporter James Hartley for covering the plight of our Dreamers at the University of Texas at Arlington (Nov. 14, 4A, “UT Arlington students rally in support of DACA”). These young people deserve a chance at the American dream, just like all the students in years past who came from every country in the world to enrich our culture and economy.

- Emily Fairbanks, Arlington

Think of all the billionaires’ work

According to a Nov. 10 letter to the editor, billionaires should pay higher taxes. (4B) But how much is the “fair share” the writer recommends?

These men and women have worked hard to help others and create jobs. And if you’re wondering, I’m retired and not a billionaire.

- Sandra Lewis, Joshua

That’s what I call a benefit

It would be interesting to find out how much lawyers’ fees have risen since President Donald Trump has been in office. It’s been a boost to the economy.

- Tim Savoy, North Richland Hills