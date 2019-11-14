What in the world has Trump done to make people hate him so much?

President Donald Trump deserve praise, not scorn, says Nancy Williams. Associated Press file photo

This is no way to get along

I am disgusted with Richard Greene’s columns. He spreads hate with name-calling and absolutely zero consensus-building.

All of us need to try harder to build bridges and find common ground. We need to qualify our generalizations, show consideration for others and use more logical arguments rather than emotional, inflammatory language.

- Steven Bender, Aledo

Bloomberg, we don’t need you

Now we have to endure Michael Bloomberg thinking he knows what is best for us. He didn’t like the size of soft drinks in New York, and now he wants to tell the rest of us what to do. He must be bored with all his billions.

Whether he runs as a Democrat or independent makes no difference. They all just want to impeach President Donald Trump.

What has Trump really done to these people to make them hate him that much? Trump is doing great for our economy and dealing with the bullies of the world.

- Nancy Williams, Fort Worth

We can’t afford these plans

The Democratic candidates have proved they aren’t qualified for the presidency. Joe Biden and Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren have all worked in government for years and don’t know anything about the economy.

Sanders’ and Warren’s “Medicare for All” proposals would cost trillions. Free college and the Green New Deal would add trillions more.

There’s not enough money from billionaires to pay for these programs. Middle-class taxes would triple.

- Robert M. Moon, Fort Worth

Big step in the right direction

Thanks to Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price and City Manager David Cooke for moving to create a panel of national experts who will examine police department procedures and hear residents’ grievances with police. (Nov. 9, 1A, “Independent panel to scrutinize Fort Worth police”) These panelists, all professionals, have degrees and experience with all aspects of dealing with police.

It took the killing of Atatiana Jefferson to get the program started. So many people distrust the police and don’t feel safe after nine people have been shot recently by officers. The panel will help make Fort Worth a better and safer place for all.

- Delbert Cantrell, Fort Worth

After a government scandal, we often learn that employees knew what was going on but did not speak up. Next time, we should not wonder about their silence.

The rabid quest to unmask the whistleblower who bravely reported concerns about presidential malfeasance should concern us all. The outrageous way this person is being pursued and excoriated is a stark lesson for anyone who may contemplate stepping forward in the future.

- Daniel Carlson, Fort Worth

Who made you the sports experts?

I am always amazed at how sportswriters such as Clarence Hill and Mac Engel become experts on critiquing a game. These writers are Monday morning quarterbacks for both pro and college, assigning blame and telling us how the coaches or players should have called the game.

Writers who have all the answers should apply for coaching jobs and see how many teams see them as relevant.

- Bob Cosby, Fort Worth