The NFL is doing just fine by black players, thanks

Jack Green of Midlothian thinks black players are overrepresented when he looks at the faces playing in the NFL. AP Photo

The Dragon House is worth saving

People should not jump to conclusions about the Dragon House restaurant in Southlake. (Nov. 1, 1A, “Southlake business tied to spa’s alleged illegal activities”)

I am familiar with this restaurant and hope it can reopen. The food is great, and the employees are good citizens. Why should they lose their jobs, and why should we lose the best-rated Chinese restaurant in this area?

I hope someone buys it and retains all the employees.

- Franklin D. Schenk, Bedford

Overrepresented black players

The Oct. 31 story “NFL earns lowest diversity hiring score in 15 years” (6B) noted a lack of head coaches and general managers of color in particular. The University of Central Florida’s Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport, which compiled the diversity score, has also calculated that about 74% of NBA players and about 70% of NFL players are black. These figures are way out of line with overall population ratios.

You might say that the best man gets the job. I can accept that. Why can’t you? If hiring quotas are used at one level, it is only fair that they be used at all levels.

- Jack Green, Midlothian

First steps police should take

When I led a military police company, we were taught to say to civilians: “Halt — military police. Put your hands up.” If the individual did not comply, the next command was: “This is your last warning. Say where you are, open both hands and put your hands over your head, or I will be forced to shoot.” If the person finally complied, then it was: “Turn around, keep your hands up, and prepare to be searched.”

It might become necessary to fire a round at the person’s legs. Finally, if there was an immediate threat, a second round would be directed at body mass, but only as a last resort.

In today’s environment, law enforcement officers might not have time to execute all these procedures. But in every case, first identifying oneself as an officer is critical.

- Edward Lindsay, Fort Worth





Only one way change can happen

In his Oct. 27 column, “Judge giving Guyger Bible points to faith’s role in prison rehab,” Kent Ryan Kerley says that religion is the way to change the mind of an imprisoned individual. (4B)

The basic and major reason people change is they make the decision to change their conduct and their future. No way, thing or person can change what people do unless it’s their own decision.

Confinement in prison, religion and family conditions may have influences, but it is the individual’s personal decision to make a change.

- Roy L. Hawbaker, Tolar

Don’t talk to me about suppression





Republicans have been accused of trying to suppress voters by wanting an ID presented to vote. Acceptable IDs are a driver’s license, passport, military ID and an election or personal ID obtained from the state.

Meanwhile, California tried to disallow any presidential candidate who hasn’t released IRS records. I wonder who they had in mind.

Democrats have been trying nullify 63 million votes for Donald Trump for years.

- Randy Weeks, Roanoke