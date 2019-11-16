Cheers for the Star-Telegram’s new eEdition — and jeers for it, too

star-telegram.com

Cheers: To the arts department of Mansfield Independent School District for bringing Kristin Chenoweth to work with students and star in a public performance with them. Mansfield taxpayers should be very proud of their beautiful arts facility and the talented artists who perform there.

- Paulette Wagner, Hurst

Cheers: To the Southlake Women’s Club for supporting many local charities, including Christmas Providers. Their generosity helps Christmas Providers annually give 500 Birdville and Hurst-Euless-Bedford Independent School District families a wonderful Christmas.

- Steve Harding, North Richland Hills

Cheers: To my mail carrier, Scott. He noticed a yellowjacket nest under the box, which I had not seen. The following day, he sprayed it and knocked it down.

- Karen Hodges, Southlake

Cheers: To Don Davis Body Shop in Arlington, and especially detail tech Jose, for taking care of minor blemishes on my 2006 PT Cruiser and keeping it looking good. Thanks also to estimator Rick Beason.

- Rick Steinocher, Euless

Cheers: To Alsbury Banfield Pet Hospital in Burleson. Thank you for taking care of my Molly for nearly 16 years and always making me and Molly know how much you care. You were wonderful when it was time for Molly to go to heaven.

- Susann M. Eller, Burleson

Cheers: To That Cake Place on River Oaks Boulevard. Gabby, the owner/operator and her crew were voted No. 1 bakery and No. 1 dessert in Fort Worth. She is among young entrepreneurs in friendly River Oaks who are following their dreams.

- Sandy M. Ruth, River Oaks

Jeers: To the Star-Telegram for taking a giant step back with the new eEdition. It takes multiple clicks to get to the current edition; annoying ads are displayed, and web pages constantly crash and have to be reloaded.

- Dave Krejci, Keller

Cheers: To the new eEdition. The improvements have made it much easier to navigate from section to section and print the crossword puzzle. Enlarging the print is also a big plus for this octogenarian.

- Rick Weintraub, Mansfield

Cheers: To Dallas Cowboys fans for being so welcoming to Vikings fans from South Dakota. We brought three 12-year-old boys for tailgating and the game and had nothing but positive experiences. Fans were gracious, supportive and fun.

- Nathan Sanderson, Pierre, South Dakota

Cheers: To the Friends of the Fort Worth Public Library and the Rotary Club of Fort Worth Southwest for donating more than 1,000 books to the Las Vegas Trail’s LVT Rise community center.

- Jim Ervin, Fort Worth

Cheers: To Anita, our server at IHOP on Interstate 30 in east Fort Worth. She was very helpful and cheerful in making sure my dietary restrictions were met.

- Jo Beth Tiernan, Arlington

Cheers: To Willhoite’s Restaurant in Grapevine. Manager Gloria and her staff really take care of you. The mushroom Swiss cheeseburger is delicious.

- Barbara St. Germain, Bedford

