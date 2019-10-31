Righteous Republicans absolutely should have stormed the SCIF

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise speaks to members of the media with other House Republicans after Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense Laura Cooper arrived for a closed door meeting to testify as part of the House impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, on Capitol Hill in Washington.. AP

GOP reps right to storm the SCIF

Congressional Republicans would not have stormed the secure room where an impeachment hearing was to be held had not Rep. Adam Schiff been holding the meetings in secret. What he and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi are doing should be unconstitutional and unlawful, in my opinion.

Since when is the accused not allowed to face his accuser or not allowed counsel to question the witnesses?

If President Donald Trump is to be impeached, the hearings should be in public, with witnesses from both sides, so the people can see what is going on. That has been the American system of justice since Day One, and it should always be followed. The Democrats will do anything, lawful or not, to try to force the president from office.

- Clista Hancock, Arlington

I look for Engel’s words of wisdom

We Star-Telegram subscribers who read the sports section are indeed fortunate to have a sportswriter with the resourcefulness, reporting skills, knowledge and writing ability of Mac Engel.

I would no sooner argue with Mac about sports than I’d argue with Saturday columnist Ed Wallace about automobiles or my senior minister, the Rev. Russ Peterman, about religion. They are each, along with my wife, an essential part of my daily life.

- Jan Fersing, Fort Worth

Don’t price us out, Fort Worth

As a Fort Worth taxpayer, I am appalled at the total lack of accountability to constituents the City Council showed when approving the 2020 budget. My property taxes jumped 13% from 2019.

My council member, Dennis Shingleton, has an MBA from TCU but apparently fails to understand basic economics.

Yes, property values have increased dramatically, and the tax rate has remained about the same. But what if a homeowner can’t afford the outrageous new tax bill? Inflation is running at about 2%, and if you add 2% for new city spending, then maybe that’s a reasonable increase in property tax rates as well.

I love Fort Worth and my neighbors, but I can’t afford to live here if our council can’t start grasping the impact of unsustainable property tax increases.

- Mark Eaton, Fort Worth

Proposition 6 on the state ballot would allow the Legislature to increase by $3 billion the maximum bond amount for the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas. CPRIT’s mandate for proactive cancer prevention offers a unique and optimistic model that promises to save lives and reduce the economic burden that cancer places on our state.

One study shows that every $1 spent through CPRIT for screening and prevention leads to more than $24 in treatment cost savings, lower out-of-pocket costs for patients, preserved productivity and enhanced quality of life.

Texans have a duty to vote Tuesday. Vote “yes” on Proposition 6.

- Greg Anderson, President, Cancer Recovery Association/Cancer Recovery Action Network, Spring

Farewell to a Rangers legend

I was saddened to learn of the death of former Texas Rangers president Mike Stone. (Oct. 30, Star-Telegram.com, “Former team president who helped Rangers sign Nolan Ryan dies at age 80”)

I had the pleasure of working with Mike during the 2010 U.S. Census. He consistently asked for more responsibility but remained after work to tell his captivating baseball stories, including some about his dealings with the Steinbrenner family.

- Jim Geels, North Richland Hills





