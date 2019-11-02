Cheers and Jeers: TCU football is absolutely great — but ugh, those uniforms

TCU running back Darius Anderson (6) takes the ball from quarterback Max Duggan (15) during the first half of a NCAA football game at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. Texas led 17-13 at the half. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth) Special to the Star-Telegram

Cheers: To the members of the R.L. Turner High School football team. Regardless of the score, they picked themselves up and continued to play against all odds. They exemplified the true meaning of “Profiles in Courage.”

- Mic Deakin, Colleyville

Cheers: To members of the Grand Prairie High School Class of 1964 for inviting all those who graduated from 1960 through 1969 to their Oct. 25 activity for their 55th reunion. It was fun to see brothers, sisters and friends who graduated in the ‘60s.

- Alex Babina, Mansfield

Cheers: To the friends and staff of North Richland Hills Library for an exceptional event. A huge, enthusiastic crowd gave a warm Texas welcome to English author Jojo Moyes on Oct. 16.

- Barbara J. Jones, North Richland Hills

Cheers: To local country artist and Fort Worth resident Pat Green for a generous and charitable performance on Oct. 19 at the Goldthwaite Festival, displaying for us his lesser-known talents, from auctioneer and comedian to dead-ringer Lyle Lovett impersonator. Now, we can add philanthropist, too.

- Don Newton, Weatherford

Cheers: To AutoNation Ford (formerly Charlie Hillard Ford) on Bryant Irvin Road. After a mishap during a service job, they really stepped up and returned my car to new condition — all without any friction and on their dime. Mike Parker and Johnny Wood are stand-up guys.

- Curtis Basham, Fort Worth

Cheers: To Ryan Hale of Discount Tire in Forest Hill. He got us a new tire plus a road-hazard warranty on four tires for $53 cheaper than the dealership where we bought our SUV.

- Sandy Harkcom, Fort Worth

Cheers: To Dr. Dana Gibbs at Central Park Ear, Nose and Throat in Arlington. She used her wonderful training and skills to perform sinusitis surgery for me, and it was a great success. It’s wonderful to be able to breathe and have my life back with no headaches.

- Shirley Paxton, Arlington

Jeers: To the three groups of heartless people who refused to jump start my car at the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth. I even offered some cash for help. Two women decided for two of the groups to deny me help. Cheers to the museum staff members who tried to help.

- Charles Savoie, Bedford

Cheers: To physicians Ronnie Erwin, Elaine Paik and David Eisen, who took such wonderful care of my wife over the years. Cheers also to Erin and Trudy at Greenwood Funeral Homes and Mount Olivet Chapel for their professionalism in making a difficult task a little easier.

- J.W. Robbins, Haltom City

Cheers: To the TCU football team for beating Texas. But jeers to TCU for the ugliest uniforms in all of sports.

- Jerry Wylie, Arlington

Cheers: To Frances Look, director of communications for the Fairmount National Historic District, for the excellent October Neighborhood News newsletter.

- Michael Harris, Fort Worth

