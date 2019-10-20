Was Sheriff Bill Waybourn right or wrong about illegal immigration?

Tarrant County Sheriff Bill Waybourn made some people happy, and others scornful, with recent comments. amccoy@star-telegram.com

Are we turning a corner at last?

Since the election of President Donald Trump, my faith in this country and in humanity has been greatly diminished. Many on the right seem to trade their values for political points while justifying racism and the mistreatment of asylum seekers, and encouraging (perhaps unintentionally) the rise of white supremacy, despite calling themselves Christian.

With the conviction of Amber Guyger and the swift reaction by Fort Worth officials to the murder of Atatiana Jefferson, I’m gaining hope and getting a renewed sense of faith. Maybe elected leaders are starting to wake up to what some of us have been shouting for the past three years. Maybe they’ll begin to put country over party.

- Paul Vasquez, Arlington

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

No sympathy for lawbreakers

Bravo to the Tarrant County sheriff for his stance on illegal immigrants. (Oct. 11, 1A, “Texas sheriff draws national attention for ICE comments”)

I’m not sure why the left gets all worked up about this. If you are in this country illegally and end up in county jail, you are a repeat offender. You broke federal law by coming here, then broke the law again. There should be ramifications. I know there would be for me if I was a repeat offender.

If you want to come to this country, do it the right way.

- Chuck Fiedler, Haslet

What Waybourn didn’t say

Big thanks to Sheriff Bill Waybourn for letting us know that about 300 undocumented immigrants being held had actually been accused of crimes. However, he didn’t mention why the other 3,900 inmates, who are presumably U.S. citizens or immigrants in the country legally, were in the jail. Sleep-overs? Story time? Extended job interviews?

He also didn’t mention that most of the people he holds have not been convicted of anything. He didn’t mention that these 300 are a tiny fraction of those in the area who are in the country illegally.

You can’t ask the sheriff to master all the details. He’s busy doing news conferences (and shopping for big hats).

- Dennis Novak, Fort Worth

Leave religion out of law enforcement

Interim Fort Worth Police Chief Ed Kraus displayed presumptuousness and arrogance by quoting the Bible during his news conference about the arrest of former officer Aaron Dean in the Atatiana Jefferson shooting. Kraus’ insensitivity was an affront to me, a non-believer in any organized religion, and it was a breach of the separation of church and state.

The mayor and City Council should censure him. No public official should impose personal religious views upon anybody.

- Jared Garcia, Las Vegas, Nevada

Zero chance for Democrats, happily

What an experience it was watching the Democratic presidential candidates debate Tuesday night. What to call it? Baffling? Worrisome? Bewildering?

Clearly, the winner was President Donald Trump. What a great comfort it was knowing none of those candidates stands a chance to unseat him.

- Rick Schwab, Fort Worth

Due respect not granted

I am so disgusted with the Star-Telegram. On Friday, a day after Rep. Elijah Cummings died, you relegated his obituary to Page 13A while running the death of “radio legend” Bob Kingsley on the front page?

Cummings was a national treasure, a true legend, a man of honor, a compelling presence in our government. This was a despicable oversight. I don’t believe it was accidental.

- Mary Mendez, Fort Worth