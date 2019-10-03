Amber Guyger case could have been avoided with bigger apartment numbers

If Botham Shem Jean and Amber Guyger had been allowed to personalize their apartment doors, the shooting might never have happened, writes Sandra Bix. TNS

Politicians won’t help fight vaping

It’s apparent that our friends in the tobacco industry will never run out of new ways to kill us.

Vaping may now be the fastest way to get young adults addicted to nicotine. The carcinogens are made even more tempting by adding delicious flavors to the lethal mix to lure kids into this deadly addiction.

After watching friends and family members die from the effects of smoking , I hope that our elected officials will find the courage to stop this blatant attempt to get people addicted much earlier in life. Unfortunately, politicians need vast sums of money to stay in office, so I don’t have much hope for meaningful legislation.

I will continue to pray for those who become addicted to this lethal carcinogen.

- Don Martin, Arlington

Reducing voting pool is wrong

In his Sunday column, “You may not be able to cast your vote on campus anymore” (1B), Bud Kennedy addresses people who are bothered by changes to Texas voting laws. Yes, I am bothered very much that Republicans want to make it harder for college students to vote.

Discontinuing campus voting locations is another attempt to subvert democracy, replicating the all-too-frequent actions Republicans have taken to make voting difficult for minorities.

Every American ought to be bothered by attempts to make voting difficult for any citizen. Rather than discouraging young people from voting, we ought to encourage their active participation.

Politicians need to earn voters’ support, not choose them.

- Paul W. Hartman, Fort Worth

Help residents tell the difference

After reading about the Amber Guyger trial, I wonder why apartments don’t allow people to personalize their doors or make the apartment numbers larger. (Oct. 2, 1A, “‘Everybody is in pain’; Jury will decide sentence after Guyger found guilty of murder”)

My aunt is in a nursing home, and administrators don’t allow things on the door. It amazes me because most residents have memory problems. Maybe a large plastic pocket holding a picture of each resident or something else familiar would help residents know which room is theirs.

The same could be done for apartments so residents could recognize their homes better.

- Sandra Bix, Fort Worth

How about greetings instead of gators?

According to Michael D. Shear and Julie Hirschfeld Davis’ upcoming book, “Border Wars: Inside Trump’s Assault on Immigration,” President Donald Trump reportedly came up with ideas to shoot migrants in the legs or to build a moat on the southern border and fill it with alligators or snakes. I was glad to also read that his aides told him both ideas would be illegal.

We seem to have come a long way from those words inscribed on the Statue of Liberty: “Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free.”

- Randy Turner, Fort Worth

You just wait — it’s coming





The demonic deep state in Washington, D.C., is thrashing its tail and gnashing its teeth because the Department of Justice is going to uncover all the underhanded, if not illegal, shenanigans it carried out against Donald Trump’s presidential campaign and even his presidency. It is still going on.

This is what the impeachment attempt is all about. Members of the deep state want to nullify the negative news that will be revealed.

- Leslie Phillips, Fort Worth