Cheers for Trinity 5000 help, jeers for disabled parking hogs

Area runners compete in the Trinity 5000 weekly race series along the Trinity River in Fort Worth Thursday, June 21, 2007. (Fort Worth Star-Telegram/Tom Pennington) Star-Telegram file photo

Jeers: To those who believe an empty disabled parking space is an open invitation to anyone in a hurry. So far, the space at my apartment has been occupied by mail carriers, delivery trucks and mothers picking up children from day care. One day, you may truly need such a space.

- Pamela Oliver, Arlington

Cheers: To Baylor Scott & White Orthopedic and Spine Hospital. My total hip replacement was easy and painless, thanks to Dr. Mark Woolf and his team.

- Kathleen Emerson, Arlington

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Jeers: To those who continue to use illegal drugs. They are contributing to the deaths of tens of thousands of innocent men, women and children at the hands of the drug cartels. Don’t these people realize they are accessories to these crimes?

- Edward Lindsay, Fort Worth

Cheers: To a fine man who was near a downtown Fort Worth hospital as my husband and I were leaving his appointment with the cancer doctor when we noticed we had a flat tire. This man, Brian Courville, changed our tire for us. This elderly couple was so grateful.

- Linda Speed, Arlington

Cheers: To Ricky and Debra Cox, Demery and Eshandra Cox, Elizabeth and Johnny Mendiola and others for conducting the Trinity 5000 Summer Series for runners every Thursday night in the summer for more than 30 years. What a supportive, fun, family-friendly event.

- Mary Beth Lampe, Fort Worth

Jeers: To the Texas Rangers’ promotions department for the inconsiderate manner fans were treated Sept. 28. Former Rangers catcher Ivan Rodriguez was scheduled to sign autographs at 6 p.m. My family and I were in line at 5:10. At 6:10, we were told no more autographs would be given.

- Anna Capriotti, Arlington

Cheers: To the committee members, sponsors and countless volunteers that made the Arlington Field of Honor a great success. (Sept. 4, 2A, “Arlington honors 9/11 victims, first responders with special memorial”) This project, which started long before we knew about the National Medal of Honor Museum coming to Arlington, shows the can-do spirit and patriotism of Arlington residents.

- Clete McAlister, Arlington

Jeers: To the Star-Telegram for the Sept. 21 front-page headline “TCU seeking solutions to vehicle, pedestrian issues.” Really? Where was the coverage of President Donald Trump and Ukraine that are still the national news headline?

- Gary Frederick, North Richland Hills

Cheers: To Brian Cichocki and staff at Texas Veterinary Ophthalmology. Our poor Minnie, already blind in one eye, lost vision in her other eye because of contact with a pesticide. Dr. Cichocki and staff were caring, knowledgeable, skilled and dedicated to saving her vision. Minnie is still impaired but much better.

- Warren Gould, Fort Worth

Cheers: To the gentleman who offered to pay for my purchases at the Burleson Walmart after I discovered I didn’t have my wallet. He recognized me as a veteran by the hat I was wearing. I declined the offer, but it was much appreciated.

- Landon Cox, Crowley

How to submit a Cheer or Jeer:

▪ Limit your Cheer or Jeer to 50 words. Full name, home address and daytime and home phone numbers are required. There are some restrictions on topics. Items may be edited. All submissions to the Star-Telegram will become the property of the Star-Telegram.

▪ Questions: 817-390-7830

▪ Mail: Box 1870, Fort Worth TX 76101 Fax: 817-390-7688

▪ E-mail (preferred): letters@star-telegram.com