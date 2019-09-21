Cheers to Walgreens care, jeers to the Star-Telegram

Google Maps

Cheers: To Bruce Shulkey Elementary School, whose students and faculty members have earned a “B” rating from the state. The Mustangs also were recognized with four hard-to-get distinctions: academic growth, closing the gap, English/language arts reading achievement and post-secondary readiness.

- Cyd Sheffy, Fort Worth

Cheers: To Christian Brothers Automotive Lake Worth. Their customer service is so great. They are honest and professional, from giving me a free oil change to checking my brakes. They will always be my place to take my car.

- Joyce Haymes, Westworth Village

Jeers: To the Star-Telegram sports pages. Not all readers are football and basketball fans. There are still baseball fans out there who would love box scores.

You can devote three pages to high school football, four pages to the Cowboys but only one-sixth of a page to baseball during the pennant races.

- Matt Kuzniewski, Keller

Cheers: To Steve on West Mayfield Road near Sprockett Drive for a random act of kindness. As I waited near Steve’s curb for a tow truck, he gave me some cold water, which was most welcome in the heat.

- Richard West, Arlington

Jeers: To those who continue to park on streets when a new ordinance bans parking during certain days and times. This is not because we don’t want you to save a buck for parking at AT&T Stadium. It’s because when there is an emergency, it is almost impossible to get a vehicle through the car-lined streets.

- Ceil York, Arlington

Cheers: To Dr. Cassandra Waldman and the fine staff at Arlington Veterinary Center for helping our beloved 14-year-old girl, Sox, peacefully transition to the other side. Their kindness and compassion was a comfort to all of us.

- Dave Williams, Arlington

Cheers: To the Burleson Star for its many years of publishing valuable information with skill. It will be missed by many readers. I especially will miss its staff’s editing and opinion writing.

- Hank Hoaldridge, Burleson

Jeers: To the Star-Telegram for no longer listing all the statewide high school football scores in the Saturday print edition. After being a subscriber for more than 40 years, this was the “straw that broke the camel’s back” and caused me to finally cancel my subscription.

- Mike Fedor, Arlington

Cheers: To retired Texas Christian University professors Chuck Lamb and Ronald Flowers, both selected by the TCU Retirees Association to be honored as TCU Treasures. The award salutes faculty and staff members for their distinguished careers.

Thank you both for all you have done for TCU.

- Richard Sybesma, Fort Worth

Cheers: To Kay and Casey at Walgreens Pharmacy in Lake Worth. They have both been such a comfort and blessing to us during a very difficult time for our family. “Thank you” is not enough to tell them how much we appreciate them.

- Anita Cox, Benbrook

