There is no way anyone can possibly bargain with the Taliban

Afghans inspect their damaged house after a large explosion last week near a compound housing several foreign organizations and guesthouses, in Kabul, Afghanistan. The Taliban car bomb targeted the compound but instead shredded Afghan homes, with stunned and bloodied families picking up children and fleeing in darkness as their once-solid world collapsed. The Associated Press

Is it the size of the weapon?

When I saw the news that Iran has further violated the terms of the 2015 nuclear agreement (Sept. 6, 8A, “Iran poised for faster centrifuges as deal collapses”), I thought: Why can we tell our global neighbors they can’t have weapons of mass destruction, but we allow our own citizens to own guns that cause mass destruction in mere seconds?

Lori Medina, Irving

You can’t deal with terrorists

It is beyond my comprehension that the U.S. would ever consider negotiating with the Taliban to end our involvement in Afghanistan. (Sept. 10, 8A, “Trump says peace talks with Taliban are now ‘dead’”) Anyone who has read Khaled Hosseini’s “The Kite Runner” knows that the Taliban, with its religious extremism, has been a source of terror for the people of Afghanistan.

The Taliban agenda is no different from that of al-Qaida or ISIS: complete control and submission of the people to their religious dictatorship. The United States’ goal should be to unite the diverse groups and regions of Afghanistan so they can rid their country of this hateful and dangerous group of extremists.

Mike Cinolotac, Arlington

Walmart is setting itself up

I take offense to Dick Collier’s Sept. 8 editorial cartoon. (4B) Walmart’s decision to stop selling certain ammunition and banning law-abiding gun owners from openly carrying in stores would not have stopped the El Paso shooter, who obtained his firearm illegally, and will not stop future mass shootings. Criminals and the mentally ill do not abide by gun laws.

If Walmart is so committed to this, why not stop selling the ammunition immediately, rather than when stocks are depleted? Walmart is making a grand but futile gesture, as it has only a small share of the ammunition market. And now, it has advertised its stores as gun-free zones.

Ken Ratley, Bedford

Saying she should go is muzzling her

I’m not surprised that the Star-Telegram Editorial Board supports the decision to fire the Carter-Riverside High School teacher who sent tweets asking the president to investigate and remove students who are in this country illegally. (Sept. 10, 11A, “School board, fire teacher who tweeted about immigrants”) In my opinion, there is nothing wrong with a teacher demonstrating to her students the importance of obeying our laws.

The Star-Telegram enjoys the policy of free speech through freedom of the press, and that is good for all of us. However, I note some hypocrisy that your editorial board wants to deny that to private citizens.

Steve Fletcher, Burleson

Suffering is purely the parents’ fault

When is the Star-Telegram going to stop with the redundant articles on the poor immigrants getting sick while waiting in Mexico for entry to the U.S., such as Sept. 7’s “US tells migrant 8 months pregnant to wait in Mexico.” (8A)

The eight-months-pregnant Salvadoran woman who crossed the Rio Grande was apprehended and forced to go back to Mexico because of, let me guess, President Donald Trump’s policies.

Give me a break. Trump did not make this woman trek across the Rio Grande and risk the life of her baby and 3-year-old child. This propaganda tries to make Trump look bad for something this woman did to herself and family.

It is abundantly clear what the consequences are once people reach the border. So, if you are afraid for your child or your life, stay put and stop blaming our president.