Letters to the Editor If a baby shot in the face doesn’t change your mind about guns …

A GoFundMe account has been established for 17-month-old Anderson Davis, who was one of the victims shot by a gunman in the Midland/Odessa area on Saturday.

Mocking supporters of self-protection

The National Rifle Association decided to hold a seminar on self-protection in Fort Worth featuring the use of firearms and other weapons. (Aug. 28, 1A, “Residents are divided as NRA plans Fort Worth expo”) The Star-Telegram’s response, so predictably, was to run a snotty Dick Collier cartoon in the Opinion section making fun of self-protection. (Sept. 1, 4B)

Of course, it is not self-protection that you despise. It is the NRA. So you are in the business of smearing and making a mockery of one organization and all its members and attendees.

Take a look at who buys your newspaper.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Frank M. Newman Jr., Fort Worth

Second Amendment not sacrosanct

I can’t stop thinking about that 17-month-old girl, Anderson Davis, who was shot in the face in West Texas.

The fact that news reports contain the statement “baby shot in the face” should be all we need to finally stand up and do whatever we can to keep guns out of the hands of people willing to shoot a baby. (Sept. 2, 10A, “Donations pour in for 17-month-old girl struck by bullet fragments in Odessa”)

Like all constitutional rights, Second Amendment rights are not unlimited. Stop elevating them to untouchable status, and start making decisions based on protecting all of our rights.

Dennis McCallum, Grapevine

Don’t want to read The New York Times

Why would the Star-Telegram use a New York Times story about the Midland/Odessa shootings on the front page Sunday? (“Police: 5 dead in Texas shootings”)

There are unlimited news sources available, but the Star-Telegram continues to use news and opinion pieces that are among the most liberal in America. When I read the Star-Telegram anymore, it’s like reading a junior edition of The Times.

If this is a Texas newspaper, then give us something other than East Coast liberal viewpoints all the time.

Herb Hollinger, Fort Worth

We can’t continue down the same path

Today it was my hometown of Odessa, and tomorrow it could be yours. It won’t be long before people in the United States no longer ask, “Where were you on 9/11?” They will instead be asking, “Where were you when there was a mass shooting in your community?”

We all know the old adage about the definition of insanity — to do the same thing over and over and expect a different result. We are living it.

Yes, we need to address the mental health crisis in this country, but that will take decades. Yes, we need to curb the pervasive culture of hate, but you cannot legislate people’s hearts.

We must demand common-sense gun legislation to at least make it harder for guns to get into the hands of the mentally ill and the evil.

Tammy Stallcup, Odessa

What goes inside is a place to start

Mass killings continue unabated. Most people agree that something must be done. But what must be done leads to disagreements.

Making the purchase of assault rifles illegal would not remove the millions already in the hands of individuals. The federal government already restricts gun ownership, after-market parts and types of ammunition sold.

One way to reduce the number killed and wounded is to reduce the rounds fired in a given amount of time. Therefore, we need legislation to make the purchase, sale or possession of an assault rifle magazine exceeding five rounds a federal crime.