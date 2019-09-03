Letters to the Editor Like Social Security and other programs? There’s no way taxes won’t go up

Only one way out of this mess

According to the U.S. Government Accountability Office, U.S. revenues were about $3.3 trillion in 2018 but federal outlays were around $4.1 trillion.

There is no way the United States can afford to pay for Social Security, supplemental insurance, Medicaid, Medicare, college tuition, nationalized health care or any other programs without quickly going broke. Taxes will surely rise for all.

Mark W. Cate, Fort Worth

Extreme and pointless cruelty

As if separating children from their parents and moving them all around the country wasn’t cruel enough, the Trump administration has reached another milestone in immoral and cruel behavior by ending the medical deferred action program.

This program provides legal entry into the United States for people seeking medical help for severe illnesses and diseases such as cancer, cystic fibrosis, HIV, cerebral palsy, epilepsy and muscular dystrophy. The vast majority of these patients are children. Other patients in the United States and around the world have benefited from medical breakthroughs discovered through this program.

Letters were sent to the patients stating that they have 33 days to leave the country. The Trump administration is basically signing death certificates for these children, because the necessary medical care is not available in their home countries.

This is another example of an administration that has no empathy or compassion for any individual. This cruelty must end.

J.W. Sullivan, Arlington

Singing a totally different tune

When Donald Trump was running for president, one of his main lines was that Mexico would pay for the border wall. He said it hundreds of times during his campaign. Not once did he say that Congress would have to pay for the wall.

Now he blames the Democrats because he can’t get the money for the project. Mexico hasn’t put up one cent, and it’s not going to, either.

Trump lied to all of us to get elected.

Roy Rodrigue, Arlington

It’s clear you can’t trust The NY Times

Would you please stop publishing news stories by New York Times reporters, which in reality are little more than thinly disguised anti-President Donald Trump editorials?

Try actual fact-based reporting on your own nickel for a change. You might enjoy returning to your careers as reporters.

Dwight Heard, Benbrook

Sanders can only lead to ruin

Just as Sen. Bernie Sanders is, Hugo Chavez was a democratic socialist. He was elected. When socialism finished stealing all the wealth of Venezuela, even toilet paper was scarce. The democratic socialist government became, as it always must, a communist dictatorship.

To all the Fort Worth folks who put Sanders signs in their yards and hate capitalism: It will get to the point where you would kill for a tasty bologna sandwich. No cheese, of course — you will have already killed and eaten the milk cow.

Roger Latham, Haslet

Cedric Benson won’t be forgotten

Rest in peace, Cedric Benson. (Aug. 19, B1, “Texas legend Cedric Benson dies in motorcycle crash”)

He was one of the greatest running backs in the storied history of backs at the University of Texas. He had four 1,000-yard seasons and the most rushing attempts in school history.

We will remember Cedric Benson always and forever.