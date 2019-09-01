Letters to the Editor Payday lenders are just like any other business. Let the market decide

Hands off payday lenders, city

I have a problem with the city of Fort Worth trying to rein in the number of payday loan locations. (Aug. 28, 1A, “Fort Worth council offered five options to rein in payday loans”)

Since when did it become the responsibility of the City Council to try and stifle any legal business in the community?

Even though some on the council don’t like these businesses or think they don’t serve customers’ best interests, it is not their responsibility to judge what the residents want. We live in a market-driven business world, and customers will decide when a business survives or fails.

Back off and leave these businesses alone.

Bob Cosby, Fort Worth

There’s a sensible ammo solution

I have been a member of the National Rifle Association for decades. But I’m concerned about large-capacity magazines.

Assault rifle cartridges are no more powerful than those of the average deer rifle. What makes them dangerous is magazines that hold 30 or more shells. Demented people who desire to kill as many innocents as possible have a penchant for these weapons.

I propose that assault rifles be limited to 10 rounds, or preferably five. The NRA would contend this is the slippery slope toward gun confiscation, but federal law has required for decades that shotguns be limited to three shells when hunting migratory birds. No guns have been confiscated.

Bruce K. Jacobson, Fort Worth

Deficits no longer any concern?

I urge you to run more commentaries similar to Tom Campbell’s piece Thursday about deficit spending. (11A, “There’ll come a day when deficits come home to roost”)

The $1.5 trillion tax cut last year, during a time of relatively full employment, was irresponsible. Historically, Republicans have said you can spend money, but first you have to figure out how to pay for it.

If both parties are going to accept deficit spending as the norm, we are on our way to third-world status.

Wade Davidson, Weatherford

What we are growing into

The city that says it is “where the West begins” is becoming the city where the East ends.

I read about the growth in the Fort Worth area, the number of new apartments (I call them human ant hills) with a little green space and the high-rise buildings that will block out the vastness of Texas.

I guess it has to come because we are growing at such a rapid pace. We can’t take care of our land, and now, people: look at the homeless problem and our crumbling infrastructure.

Jerry Coover, Fort Worth

Simple justice isn’t ‘bureaucracy’

I yelped out loud as I read a Thursday letter from a board member of the Greater Fort Worth Builders Association that was at best an unhelpful infomercial. (11A) We need regulations and laws to help Texans recover losses from developers, builders and home contractors. (Aug. 18, 1A, “Buyer beware; Texas does little to hold homebuilders accountable”)

My case synopsis might provide context. A builder owes me $3,000 after a justice of the peace ruling, but no one can get me my money unless I spend more money to hire an attorney for another court case.

Can you tell me how this is “bureaucracy” that makes homes more expensive? Businesses should know they can’t steal from their customers without a consequence.