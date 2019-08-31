Letters to the Editor New construction is great – but it brings a downside with it

What’s the problem with asking?

I will soon need a star on my Texas driver’s license to board an airplane. Yet many squeal that it is unfair to ask a person if she or he is an American citizen on our census forms.

There is something drastically wrong with this equation.

Jim Sanderson, Fort Worth

Dollar stores are not the issue

A Tuesday letter to the editor about dollar stores was on target, citing the predatory nature of Walmart. (9A) Our mayor is now trying to proselytize for limiting free enterprise.

Let’s go after the real culprits. Aren’t there too many payday loan sharks and chain drugstores at major intersections?

Why aim at one business? That makes about as much sense as setting a milk bucket under a bull.

The City Council and others are weaned on a pickle, and maybe a pacifier should be in order for each. By the way, you can purchase one at any dollar store.

Delores Cantrell, Fort Worth

The downside of this growth

Everywhere I drive, I see the signs of new commercial and residential construction. As a consequence, steadily increasing property tax revenues provide our elected officials with more funds every year.

Growth can be good, but it brings problems as well: more traffic and the need for expanded police and fire employees, as well as expansion of other city departments. Fort Worth, in spite of this growth, saddles its residents with the highest property tax rate of any major city in Texas.

Our continued growth and prosperity would be better served by controlling city expenses and reducing property tax rates.

Jan Fersing, Fort Worth

We are segregating ourselves

If racism didn’t exist, we would all be seen merely as American and not break ourselves down by skin color. Every legal document asks the ethnicity question. Why is that necessary?

After 400 years, America still hasn’t progressed beyond petty racial hangups. There are too many people from all over the world living here for any one ethnic group to want to be dominant all others. That’s just an insane way of thinking.

Darrel Palmer, Fort Worth

Where we have gotten it wrong

John M. Crisp made a few good points in his Tuesday column on using great caution when amending or revising our Constitution. (9A, “Rewrite the Constitution? Only with great caution”) However, as he states, times have changed.

Originally, the Senate was elected by state legislatures so the states would have more control over the federal government. In fear that state-level politics might corrupt the Senate, Congress proposed the 17th Amendment for the popular election of senators.

Now senators can be corrupted by Washington, D.C., lobbyists and interests. I prefer the swamp in Austin to that in Washington anytime.

As for the Second Amendment, those protections are as valid today as in 1787.

We have modified the Constitution to our political whims, which change like Texas weather. The Founding Fathers got it right, but politicians and mainstream media have mucked it up.