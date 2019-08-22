Letters to the Editor Assault weapons don’t kill people. We don’t need more laws

Know your audience always

I find it amazing that Cynthia M. Allen would think that a schism in the Catholic Church over whether consuming wine and crackers is symbolic is even remotely relevant to the vast majority of her readership. (11A, “If Catholics don’t believe teaching on Eucharist, church has big struggle on orthodoxy”)

Given the decline in the number of individuals claiming Catholicism, and the decline in religiosity in general, those among her readership with an interest in faith topics must be minuscule. Allen should focus on issues relevant to a wider group.

J. B. Edenfield, Fort Worth

Assault weapons don’t kill people

The author of an Aug. 15 letter to the editor is either completely misinformed or is being intellectually dishonest by saying“a ban on assault weapons is needed.” (9A) The truth is there is no such military designation or industry standard of “assault rifle.” Bans on fully automatic weapons and select fire weapons already exist.

Any gun is capable of killing a human in the hands of an individual so inclined. The gun never intentionally killed anyone on its own.

Gary Pinkston, Arlington

Money cannot trump our morality

I get really annoyed when I hear political pundits say that the people who support President Donald Trump will excuse him for anything as long as the economy is good. It does not say much about our values as a country if the only thing we care about is money.

Do we forget his tweets, his disregard for the rule of law and all the mass shootings?

Paul D. Vassar, Fort Worth

He already broke these laws, so …

The mayor of Philadelphia has pleaded for gun control after drug dealer Maurice Hill allegedly wounded six police officers there last week. (Aug. 18, 15A, “Suspect charged with attempted murder in Philly”)

Left unsaid is that Hill had a long criminal record, including burglary and assault. He could not have passed existing gun-purchase background checks, and his ownership of firearms was a felony.

How does making something “more illegal” solve the problem?

Griffin T. Murphey, Fort Worth

No historical helping hands

Thank goodness there wasn’t an American Indian chief like President Donald Trump back in 1620. The Pilgrims arrived in the new world seeking freedom and a new life, but they were not very good at earning a living at first.

If Chief Trump had discovered his fellow Indians fed the starving white Pilgrims and helped them by teaching them how to grow food for themselves, he would have denied the Pilgrims residence and returned them to England.

Mark Bauer, Colleyville

Builders in it for themselves only

Sunday’s front-page story by Gordon Dickson, “Buyer Beware; Texas does little to hold homebuilders accountable,” read like a must-have manual for anyone considering having a home built.

The sad reality is the industry is not required to be licensed or regulated. Builders contribute to politicians’ campaigns so they will eliminate or weaken laws that would ensure consumer protection from unscrupulous builders who hire unskilled workers and immigrants in the country illegally. Their main objective is to protect their bottom line.

Accolades to the Star-Telegram and Dickson for his superlative journalism in addressing this problem.