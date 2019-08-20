Letters to the Editor Taking your own alcohol into TCU football games is the right call

Term limits can help against gridlock

We have witnessed gridlock, polarization and no compromising in our federal legislature. Our government was not created to be a career path, but instead was meant for those who feel called to duty to work for the nation.

Most of the Founding Fathers had strong feelings that the U.S. Constitution needed term limits, and some suggested they be written into this important document.

This is unfinished business that needs to be completed.

We need an amendment that limits U.S. senators to two terms and U.S. House members to three.

Stuart Lee Rosenberg, Fort Worth

We all win with BYOB at games

I have a better idea than selling beer at TCU football games: Why don’t we just allow people to bring their own alcohol into the games?

According to the Star-Telegram’s editorial Saturday, the big problem is that people have to go out to the parking lot to drink, and then it takes them too long to get back into the game. (11A, “Beer makes everything better, including TCU football games”)

If our goal is to have a wonderful atmosphere and wonderful hospitality at the games, wouldn’t it be easier just to allow all the guests to bring alcohol with them?

The best part of this is that people could come and go freely during the games.

Sarah Cathey, North Richland Hills

So only the wealthy would own guns?

In his Sunday column, “Gun owners should be required to buy insurance,” (4B) film critic Ed Rampell advocates mandatory gun insurance. (And why would you publish a commentary about gun policy written by a film reviewer?)

He suggests letting insurance companies charge whatever they please for the right to own a gun or buy ammunition.

This would make gun ownership an economic privilege and gun collections feasible only to the very wealthy. Law-abiding citizens who refused to buy insurance would become criminals.

This idea in no way addresses the gun-violence issue.

Michael Miltner, Boyd

A ready chance for cooperation

Pantego Bible Church is changing its name and adding a warehouse to its property. (Aug. 18, 1B, “Pantego Bible Church gets a new name: ‘Central’”) Although this is a loving idea, those of us who live and work in East Fort Worth do a lot to support the missions we have.

East Fort Worth Ministries on East Lancaster Avenue in the Central Meadowbrook neighborhood is a treasure that we support.

This is a long-established organization, and I urge the church to join other area churches in supporting it.

Wanda Conlin, Fort Worth

Bible and church aren’t the same

I love Cynthia M. Allen’s commentaries and agree with most of them. Friday’s column about transubstantiation, however, is a bit off the mark. (11A, “If Catholics don’t believe teaching on Eucharist, church has big struggle on orthodoxy”)

Many who call themselves Christians these days either don’t know doctrine or are willing to jettison what they do know in favor of contemporary public opinion. But a distinction must be made between what the Bible says and what church hierarchy says. Transubstantiation is a church doctrine.

Well-meaning Christians can read these biblical passages in other ways.