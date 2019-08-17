Letters to the Editor Are guns, or people attending gun shows, really the problem?

One final honor in Cool for a hero

About 10 years ago, my wife and I were looking for something patriotic to do for Independence Day, and I learned there was a Medal of Honor awardee buried in Cool in Parker County. We spent about an hour in the cemetery.

His brother, Col. Roy Knight Jr., has now been buried beside him after his remains were found in Laos in February. There are about 1,600 Americans still over there. That includes 10 from my unit, the 281st Assault Helicopter Company.

Finding a lost soldier or airman is a big deal, and the townspeople of Cool did themselves proud.

Jeff Murray, Weatherford

What it left out about Brown

The Aug. 10 story about the 2014 death of Michael Brown Jr. in Ferguson, Missouri, failed to mention that Brown was shot while allegedly charging a police officer after attempting to take the officer’s gun. (10A, “Father calls for new investigation in Ferguson”) It also failed to mention that Brown had allegedly committed a robbery a few minutes earlier in which he had used his size and strength to intimidate the store owner.

So a person killed after an attempt to take an officer’s gun now has an exhibit dedicated to him. The world has gone mad. The bias in this article goes beyond sloppy reporting.

James R. Anderson, North Richland Hills

Put the blame where it belongs

I keep reading letters that wrongly portray Democrats as wanting open borders and failing to address immigration problems. The House has sent an immigration bill, which had some Republican support, to the Senate, where Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has refused to bring it to a vote, as he has for so many bills.

It’s not the Democrats. It’s McConnell who is not taking action on immigration.

Charles Clines, North Richland Hills

Don’t make mental illness a scapegoat

In almost 50 years as a social worker, I have interacted with many people who were diagnosed with mental illness. Very few were a danger to others, and most of those were unable to follow through with any threats they might have made.

But blaming incidents such as mass shootings on mental illness seems to be the fallback position of both state and national leaders. Most of the public is unfortunately not educated about mental illness and cannot believe a sane person would commit such horrendous crimes. Unfortunately, they can and do.

Mental health services should be a priority, not just because they might prevent a mass shooting, but because millions of Americans deserve the help.

Jack Ramsey, Roanoke

Misplaced outrage over NRA event

It seems people with an anti-gun mentality fail to recognize the most important component of their argument: It’s not the guns killing people — it’s those pulling the trigger. It’s the sick culture we’ve created with desensitized people that encourages perpetrators to kill.

Do I think law enforcement needs to know who’s buying semiautomatic weapons? Absolutely. But to blame the National Rifle Association or our president is ridiculous.

The upcoming NRA expo will bring much-needed revenue to our city. If you don’t like it, don’t go. But I guarantee that during this event, the Fort Worth Convention Center will be the safest place in Texas.