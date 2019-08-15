Letters to the Editor Why don’t you just blame Trump for every evil in world history?

President Donald Trump speaks to the media as he visits the El Paso Regional Communications Center after meeting with people affected by the El Paso mass shooting on Aug. 7. The Associated Press

Just blame Trump for everything

I bet if you thought hard enough, you could publish articles blaming President Donald Trump for World War II, 9/11 and Custer’s Last Stand. Oh, and also the Rangers’ and Cowboys’ bad showings.

Come on now — you can do this.

Margaret Jones, Arlington

You simply have to prepare yourself

Tuesday’s story, “Residents divided over plans for NRA expo in wake of shootings,” has folks complaining about a self-defense exposition coming in September. (4A) One person thought it was morbid to host an event promoting guns after the recent tragedies of mass shootings, including one in El Paso.

The problem with mass shootings is not the guns, but people who have no moral compass. Mass killers can and have used cars and bombs to kill people.

Common sense should tell us that banning guns is not the answer.

In the long run, building lives with good moral foundations is the answer. But in the meantime, self-defense makes sense.

Jim Hargrove, Fort Worth

With this kind of a track record …

Which president revoked a rule that banned gun sales to the mentally ill? And in the last few days, which president said we need to keep guns out of the hands of the mentally ill?

Oh yeah — same guy. Believe him?

Gayle Bostic, Westworth Village

Not a good use of public money

Why are the residents of Arlington paying for the Rangers’ portion of the new baseball stadium? The Arlington City Council unanimously voted for rules to collect taxes on tickets and parking to pay down the team’s portion of debt for building the new stadium. (Aug. 14, 1A, “Arlington will tax tickets, parking to help Rangers pay for debt on $1.2B stadium”)

Why should the people of Arlington and baseball fans subsidize millionaires and billionaires?

Patrick McLaughlin, Arlington

Unashamed of my contribution

I am not a racist, a white supremacist or a bigot, as U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro and many of the TV personalities on MSNBC and CNN claim. I am neither deplorable nor stupid.

I am tired of the Democratic Party accusing me of such.

I have now donated to the Republican Party and purchased a Trump 2020 T-shirt.

You have my name and address, Rep. Castro. Have at it.

Donald Segreti, North Richland Hills

Nothing is really going to change

Don’t hold your breath on much regulation happening in the wake of the latest terrorist acts in El Paso and Dayton, Ohio. We as a nation have elected in both parties people who are more interested in keeping their cash cows (the National Rifle Association, oil companies and others) happy than the people they represent.

A ban on assault weapons is needed. They were designed for one objective: killing humans.

The only way to get elected officials’ attention is to vote them out.

Gary Tracy, Fort Worth

Trump was there to spread love

President Donald Trump visited El Paso and Dayton, Ohio, to show love and comfort to families and support for all people who were affected in the recent mass shootings there. He did not make it about himself.

I did not appreciate Eugene Robinson’s Saturday column about the president. (15A, “Trump’s visits to 2 cities in mourning were all about him”)