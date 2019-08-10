Letters to the Editor Cheers to Bedford firefighters, jeers to the Star-Telegram

Star-Telegram file photo

Cheers: To Saltgrass Steak House off Interstate 20 West in Arlington. Our homeowners association made a reservation for 30 people recently. Not only was the food great, but our group was served at one time. Thanks to the manager, Benjamin, and the servers for a spectacular evening.

Orville P. McCoy, Arlington

Cheers: To Kenneth Apple of the CVS pharmacy in Benbrook for going above and beyond all expectations in helping me make a wonderful photo book for a special lady’s 90th birthday. Thank you for being so kind and patient.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Ruby Bressman, Benbrook

Cheers: To Mike at Eyeworks on South Hulen Street. Our daughter needed new frames. Armed with only a picture, she went to Mike and he came up with a pair that matched. Thank you for taking a personal interest and making her 11-month search come to a perfect ending.

Terrence Maddy, Fort Worth

Cheers: To the city of Fort Worth and its road maintenance crews. Fewer than 24 hours after I reported a pothole on Westcreek Drive, a crew was out there in the heat to fix it. Many thanks for your hard work and prompt response.

Lisa Attaway, Fort Worth

Jeers: To a nearby homeowner for abandoning your rental property and not mowing since March. City workers came out and mowed your yard May 8. It has not been mowed since. It seems the processor for code compliance cannot locate the owner. You are bringing everyone’s property value down.

Colleen Norton, Fort Worth

Cheers: To the Bedford Fire Department. Its handling of a lightning strike and subsequent fire to a home in the Morrow Green neighborhood was prompt, professional, efficient and overall perfect amid heavy rain, thunder and lightning. You all are the best.

Margaret Hall, Bedford

Cheers: To Bud Kennedy’s “Eats Beat” nod to Uncle Daddy’s on Bryant Irvin Road. (“Hey, Bud!” Aug. 9, 2C) The “cowboy” chicken fried steak sandwich is for you. It is served on a cafeteria tray with butcher paper, and the rest of the tray is covered with fries. The steak is so large that the hamburger bun looks the size of a dinner roll.

Mark D. McKeel, Fort Worth

Cheers: To the kind, caring staff at Neighborhood Pet Health Center in North Richland Hills. When our beloved dog Clover reached the final stages of his life, the center — our pet care provider for 15 years — graciously found time in its schedule for us to say our final goodbyes.

Curtis McJunkin, North Richland Hills

Cheers: To the woman who turned in my son’s Apple AirPods to a local car dealer’s cashier counter. We called the dealer and, sure enough, there they were. The case apparently slid out of his pocket. The earphones were a gift from his grandparents, and he surely appreciates their return.

Joy Cerda, White Settlement

How to submit a Cheer or Jeer:

▪ Limit your Cheer or Jeer to 50 words. Full name, home address and daytime and home phone numbers are required. There are some restrictions on topics. Items may be edited. All submissions to the Star-Telegram will become the property of the Star-Telegram.

▪ Questions: 817-390-7830

▪ Mail: Box 1870, Fort Worth TX 76101 Fax: 817-390-7688

▪ E-mail (preferred): letters@star-telegram.com