Letters to the Editor Mass shootings: Where Star-Telegram readers think we should go from here

Churchgoers hold hands as they sing during a Sunday morning service at St. Pius X Church in El Paso, Texas, after more than 20 people were shot and killed at a local Walmart. The Dallas Morning News via The Associated Press

Where was that line of protection?

After the heinous event in El Paso, I have a question for Gov. Greg Abbott, all state and national Republican officeholders, the National Rifle Association and President Donald Trump: Where were all those law-abiding gun owners who were supposed to use their open-carry and concealed-carry guns to protect those poor Walmart shoppers?

Mary Maayeh, Arlington

Our officials cannot let us down

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

I’m sickened by the 24-hour coverage of the latest mass shootings, endlessly asking if the shooters are domestic terrorists, white supremacists or mentally ill. It doesn’t matter what reason drove these violent, angry, white men to kill. What matters is how they were legally able to buy military-style assault rifles capable of shooting 45 Americans in less than 13 seconds.

Australia banned assault weapons 20 years ago and has had one mass shooting, with seven victims, since. The U.S. has one almost every day.

Tragically, until Sens. Ted Cruz and John Cornyn and Gov. Greg Abbott support banning AR-15s and requiring background checks for all purchases, and decide that the lives of Texans are more important than campaign money from the NRA, I’m afraid more Americans will continue to die from gun violence.

Sharon Austry, Fort Worth

Not the cause, but phony fear matters

My sorrow for El Paso is immense. That a person could be so full of hatred and fear that he commits such heinousness is unimaginable to me.

But fear came before his hatred. His fear came from what he perceived he was losing to others.

I do not believe that President Donald Trump is responsible for this man’s actions or hatred. However, I do believe that the president stokes the fear of loss of a perceived way of life in many of his supporters — a perceived way of life that was never real. With shamelessness and what looks and sounds like purposeful political strategy, he has stoked fear regularly.

On Monday, he denounced hatred, bigotry and violence. But will the president continue to use that strategy of stoking the fears of his base for political gain?

Jennifer Regen, Fort Worth

Turn to God for the solution

As our nation mourns the loss of so many killed this past weekend in senseless violence, can we not come together as a nation and stop blaming everyone else?

The only ones to blame are the individuals who pulled the triggers. There are many factors that lead to violent murders: mental illness, hatred, violent video games where murder is rewarded and unloved, disregarded, abused individuals.

We need to turn back to God and understand that only he can save us from ourselves. If you see a friend or loved one who is in need, call the authorities.

Go back to the basics: Love God and love one another.

Sandra Lewis, Joshua

Why did officer shoot at dog?

I just read Saturday’s disturbing account of a woman shot by mistake. (1A, “Body cam video: ‘Oh my God! The police shot me’”) Apparently, the Arlington police officer was trying to shoot the woman’s dog.

Why did that loose dog need to be shot? Was it biting someone? No.

But the trigger-happy police officer sought to shoot it, and he hit the woman instead.

What was going through that police officer’s mind that he felt so imperiled by a dog? This “accident” is a stain on your city and on the police department.