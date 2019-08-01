Letters to the Editor Even as a teenager, Bob Lilly’s athleticism spoke for itself

Dallas Cowboy Bob Lilly was featured in Life magazine on Oct. 6, 1972, in a photo spread by Max Waldman. Life magazine

The left has been played by Russia

I’m glad I watched Robert Mueller’s congressional appearance last week. Had I merely read the next day’s newspapers, I would have been spun and misled. (July 25, 4A, “Texas Congressman leads GOP charge against Mueller”)

History tells us that the Western left, media and academia were employed by Russian propagandists and referred to as Lenin’s useful idiots. After watching the Democrats and TV pundits, I would say that Lenin is smiling in his glass coffin.

Burt E. Ballentine, Keller

Look to Puerto Rico’s resolve

Fabiola Santiago’s column in Friday’s newspaper about a U.S. citizen being held at the border gets to the heart of our predicament. (9A, “A US citizen — and wrongfully held for 3 weeks” )

As she writes: “Our government has completely lost its moral compass — and we may never find it again unless Americans speak up loudly enough and with urgency.”

The American citizens in Puerto Rico have demonstrated how to deal with an amoral and criminally minded chief executive. (July 26, 6A, “Puerto Rico savors governor’s resignation”) Relentless protests, work stoppages, marches on government buildings and continuous public pressure to accomplish a clearly defined objective: the resignation of Gov. Ricardo Rosselló.

By staging massive protests, they sucked the oxygen out of the “discussion.” There was no room for distractions, dissembling or for surrogates to talk it all away.

Would that we could see such passion for honest government and democratic ideals displayed by our apathetic mainlanders — and our dithering Congress.

Charles Stonick, Granbury

Bob Lilly’s obvious greatness

Regarding Cowboys Hall of Fame defensive lineman Bob Lilly’s 80th birthday celebration: (July 26, 1A, “‘Mr. Cowboy’ turns 80: Lilly reflects on TCU, Dallas days”) I grew up in Albany, roughly 35 miles from Throckmorton. The towns were in the same district, so we competed against each other in football, basketball and track.

I was in middle school when Lilly was a junior in high school, so I got to see him play football and basketball. I don’t remember much about him as a football player because Throckmorton didn’t have a real good team and Albany did, but I do remember him playing basketball.

What a physical specimen at only 17 years old. He was impressive not only for his size, but his quickness on the court.

I thought at the time that somebody needs to grab this guy, and TCU was smart enough to do it.

Gene Gray, Fort Worth

Accident not the truck’s fault

In the July 25 Star-Telegram, the center headline on Page 2A read, “Authorities release name of woman killed by 18-wheeler on I-35.” To take this headline at face value, without reading the details, one might conclude that a big truck killed someone.

As a former safety director for a large trucking company, I have seen this bias before in the print media. Trucking always seems to get the bad rap.

This was a tragic accident, and I am so sorry for the women’s family. I’m not casting any blame on her.

For whatever reason, she crashed into a wall, and her car was disabled. Another vehicle T-boned her, and she was ejected into a traffic lane occupied by an 18-wheeler.

I’m sure the truck driver is devastated, but he cannot be held accountable, as your headline implies.