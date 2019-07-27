Letters to the Editor Cheers and jeers: Thanks for sharing the sunny story of the ‘Southside Twins’

Ora Beryl Baldwin and Oma Meryl Baldwin, the “Southside Twins”

Cheers: To the person who bought our meal at Cracker Barrel in Arlington recently. It was a very thoughtful gesture and goes without saying that we are so grateful.

Sallie Beckett, Arlington

Cheers: To Alamo Garage Door of Arlington for top-notch service year in and year out. They have always been prompt, professional and fair in their pricing. Recently, our garage door was damaged beyond repair. A complete door installation was completed on a Saturday morning within hours of our call.

Tom Talley, Arlington

Cheers: To Mid-Cities Care Corps, a wonderful organization that helps seniors and the disabled with chores around their houses and yards. They also provide rides to doctor appointments. A big cheer to Cris Groce from the corps for keeping my mower running, and to Bruce Bacon and his crew for keeping my yard mowed.

Lou Baker, North Richland Hills

Jeers: To all the drivers, especially of UPS trucks, who speed up and down my street, Alamo Drive near Lamar High School. They don’t watch out for people walking on the street. On June 6, two trucks came close to my Yorkie, Elvis, and me as we walked down the street.

Jo Beth Tiernan, Arlington

Cheers: To Dr. Scott A. Thurman, my wonderful surgeon, and his staff at Urology Partners of North Texas. Two weeks after my surgery, I’m in great health and full of energy. You are my angels.

Jane Vaughn, Fort Worth

Jeers: To the Mexican restaurant that put us in a fly-infested corner of its patio and refused to move us to one of the dozen empty tables so we could eat our meal without having to fend off a swarm of the pests. We left early without the special dessert we had promised our granddaughter.

Donna Brown, Fort Worth

Cheers: To Total Family Foot Care in its beautiful new state-of-the-art facility on Riverside Drive. Congratulations to Dr. Wright, Dr. Perry and their wonderful medical staff, who exhibit friendliness and professionalism to each and every patient. Thanks for being an asset for the city and community.

Tommie Carter Jr., Fort Worth

Jeers: To the Fort Worth Transportation and Public Works Department’s Stormwater Management Division for not finishing the job on the right of way behind my fence. You were supposed to cut down three trees that are tearing up my fence. I am 78 years old. Do you expect me to saw down the trees and build a new fence?

Pat Franklin, Fort Worth

Cheers: To Raymond, my newspaper carrier, for being so caring and thoughtful to a 70-year-old woman by always placing my paper in a chair on my patio. I have arthritis in my spine, and it’s hard for me to bend down to get my paper. He’s the best.

Marcelia Bodily, Fort Worth

Jeers: To AT&T for failing to keep CBS Channel 11 on U-verse without interruption. AT&T’s customers pay dearly for their service and should not have to put up with this kind of interruption.

Randy Burke, North Richland Hills

Cheers: To the Star-Telegram for the nice story July 6 about the “Southside Twins.” (1A, “Bond between ‘Southside’ twin sisters started when Herbert Hoover was president”) There is so much terrible news every day. This was a breath of fresh air.