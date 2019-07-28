Letters to the Editor Can’t we laugh over our politics, at least in editorial cartoons?

We just need our senses of humor

I have lived in Tarrant County since 1974 and have subscribed to the Star-Telegram for almost all of those 45 years. I have always enjoyed the political cartoons and commentaries.

Knowing that our county was the reddest large county in the state was never a big problem, even though I was always outnumbered.

Lately, it appears our county is turning a little blue, and my Republican friends are not happy. They are crying crocodile tears, mostly because their newspaper dared to publish some left-wing political cartoons.

I enjoy the cartoons, whether left or right, if they are humorous. Surely there are many good cartoons available to a divided political county.

Let us laugh with each other, not at each other.

Franklin D. Schenk, Bedford

Customers caught in the middle

Regarding the dispute between AT&T and CBS: Why do we pay AT&T for TV services and then it suddenly takes away a channel or two because of a dispute with one of its suppliers? (July 25, 1A, “Dispute with providers is keeping CBS programs off many TV screens”)

This really should be a private dispute and should not affect AT&T customers.

R. L. Porter, Arlington

Mueller looked checked-out to me

After watching both Congressional hearings Wednesday with Robert Mueller, I must ask the following question: Did Mueller ever read his own report? (July 25, 4A, “Texas Congressman leads GOP charge against Mueller”)

It appears he was more a figurehead who allowed his subordinates not only to conduct the investigation but ultimately write the report.

Michael Umphress, Hurst

Run the numbers in 2020, please

Nothing will change as a result of the Mueller hearings.

Sixty percent of Americans know full well what type of person President Donald Trump is. The corruption of his campaign and his administration have been constantly in our face for three years.

Thirty percent of Americans don’t believe any of it, and most likely also couldn’t tell you the three branches of government if their lives depended on it.

The other 10% know he is a pathetic human being but support him because of his policies.

Fortunately, the handful of people in swing states that got him the Electoral College victory won’t make the same mistake again.

Stephen Adams, Fort Worth

Can’t we quit bashing Trump?

Charles M. Blow is worried that our president is a poor role model for our kids after he dared to speak out against “The Squad” in the U.S. House of Representatives and its anti-American and anti-Israeli rhetoric with a suggestion they leave the country they dislike so much. (July 20, 11A, “What Trump is teaching our children”)

Strange how Blow has no problem with the effects of decades of liberal indoctrination that’s been taking place in our public schools and universities — which, to me, is like worrying your kids will get sunburned while allowing them to swim in shark-infested waters.

The left never considered President Donald Trump a racist until he began questioning President Barack Obama’s birthplace and then defeated the Democrats’ candidate in 2016.

Frankly, this political posturing of daily feigned outrage over everything Trump is getting tiresome.