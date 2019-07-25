Letters to the Editor Amber Guyger can’t get a fair shake with a jury in Dallas

Trump deserves equal time here

I challenge the Star-Telegram Editorial Board to print one pro-conservative/pro-President Donald Trump piece for every pro-liberal/anti-Trump piece. It seems only fair.

Susan Kennemer, Fort Worth

Headline had the wrong focus

A man with a gun threatens four hostages’ lives, including children’s. Instead of reporting the good news as “Police heroically save four lives, including children,” you chose the headline “Police shoot suspect who took hostages” on last Friday’s front page.

Instead of waiting outside to see whether the gunman would kill the children, police officers risked their lives. It is time to acknowledge the amazing bravery of the vast majority of police officers.

Joe Koenig, Euless

Our sad new national motto?

Abraham Lincoln declared, “With malice toward none, with charity for all.” The Statue of Liberty proclaims, “Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free.” Our current president tweets, “Go back” to where you came from.

What a tremendous shame.

Mark Metroka, Fort Worth

Move the trial out of Dallas

Former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger made an innocent but deadly error when she shot Botham Jean after mistakenly entering his apartment. There is no evidence she even knew Jean.

Having a trial is ridiculous, but if the show must go on, move it out of Dallas. That’s only fair after all the attention this case has created.

Doris Casey, Fort Worth

It isn’t just the conservatives here

Michael McGough’s “Mourning Justice Stevens and the nominating process” in Saturday’s opinion section rings true. (11A) I would, however, include Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan as driven by ideology, and not just justices nominated by Republican presidents.

Connie Cranford, Burleson

Create a board with everyone’s buy-in

I support the proposal for a deliberate, comprehensive plan for a community police oversight board. (June 28, 12A, “Pastor says Fort Worth police need federal intervention”)

After attending several Fort Worth City Council meetings and hearing pleas for a police oversight board — a priority identified by the city’s Race and Culture Task Force — I have seen few signs reflecting a move to create such a board.

It was reported that the city is doing a national search for a police monitor, even though there have been no attempts I’m aware of to engage the community in this search process. Also, having such a position answering to the city manager does not offer the independence that is fundamental to transparency and to rebuilding trust between communities of color and police.

James Langford, North Richland Hills

More to condemnation

The Star-Telegram told only half the story in “Tarrant GOP lawmakers opposed House resolution on Trump’s tweets.” (July 18, 1A) The story should have noted that some Democratic representatives also voted against the resolution.

Once again, you’ve omitted a full picture of the truth. The better pick for the front page would have been the story on the House blocking an effort to impeach the president, which was on Page 10A. (“House blocks maverick Democrat’s Trump impeachment effort”)