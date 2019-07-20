Letters to the Editor Saying a grateful farewell to TCU tennis great Tut Bartzen

TCU tennis legend Tut Bartzen 2007 file photo

Lessons learned well from Tut

Fort Worth lost a legend when Tut Bartzen passed away. (July 12, 1B, “Bernard ‘Tut’ Bartzen, 1927-2019; TCU tennis program a power under him”)

While he is most prominently recognized for turning around the TCU men’s tennis program and leading the Frogs to top-10 status, he did so much more.

Nothing on the tennis court could rattle him or change his demeanor.

Tut taught me tennis at Colonial Country Club as a junior. As much as he taught us tennis skills, he taught us three values:

▪ Sportsmanship: We honor or dishonor our families by how we conduct ourselves on court.

▪ Honesty: No point or match is so important that we should cheat to win.

▪ Commitment: In a close match, the harder-working player tends to win.

Tut taught us how to win in tennis and, more importantly, in life. Thank you, Coach.

John Fletcher, Arlington

Serious stuff belongs out front

Come on, you guys. The president tells a group of our elected representatives, all of whom are U.S. citizens, to go back to where they came from because they criticize him, and your staff chooses an article on “lucky places to buy lottery tickets” as the lead story on Monday’s front page? (“Top places to buy ‘lucky’ lottery tickets in Tarrant, across state”)

Burying his racist remarks and a story about the impending ICE raids on Page 8A contributes to the dumbing down of your readership. (“Trump tweets on congresswomen called racist”; “ICE launches low-key raids targeting migrant families”)

I urge the Star-Telegram to accept its duty to inform the public of things that matter and leave the fluff pieces for Parade magazine.

Larry Johnson, Colleyville

Questions people don’t ask

In Tuesday’s editorial cartoon depicting a census taker, we notice he isn’t asking his subject whether he’s a citizen — and that’s because the man he’s asking is white. The questioner would automatically assume and mark “yes.” And that’s why that question should not be allowed.

Our lives are an open book on the internet already. Let’s not pretend we have privacy. And let’s not pretend assumptions aren’t made based on skin color.

Anna Burns, Fort Worth

It’s about decency above all

When the Republican members of Congress from Tarrant County were asked why they voted against the House resolution condemning President Donald Trump for his tweet against four Democratic congresswomen, one of them said the resolution was a political ploy by Democrats.

Sure, every political party seeks advantage from their opponents’ missteps; that’s in their nature. And sure, some Democrats have overused the word “racism.”

But those issues are far less important than the standards of decency that we should expect of all officeholders.

By telling members of Congress who are American citizens that they don’t belong in this country and should “go back to where they came from” just because they oppose his policies, the president has flagrantly violated these standards of decency. His fellow Republicans should not allow partisanship to obscure that.

Daniel S. Levine, Arlington

Let’s go after those speeders

Here’s a piece of advice for our city leaders: Quit worrying about lost revenue from the red-light cameras. There is a much better means to raise this revenue: Start putting more radar units on our major highways.

I use Interstate 30 going both east and west. I religiously stay to the designated speed limits of 60 and 65 mph. Without fail, I am passed by speeders as if I were standing still.

And it’s not just on the highways. There are plenty of speeders on city streets.

I have no idea why there is such a fascination with speed, but I think part of it is that car manufacturers are producing vehicles that appeal to the “race car” psyche of these drivers.