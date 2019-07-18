Letters to the Editor Former police officer Amber Guyger can’t get a fair trial in Dallas

A&M already ahead on the tuition game

People have asked if Texas A&M University has plans for a tuition-free program for students from low-income families, similar to what the University of Texas recently announced. (July 10, 4A, “UT Austin to provide free tuition to students with family incomes below $65,000”)

In fact, Texas A&M implemented virtually the exact program 10 years ago. It’s called Aggie Assurance. Since 2008, the program has allowed 33,447 undergraduate students from families earning less than $60,000 a year to attend college tuition-free.

In addition, Texas A&M University System regents set aside $30 million more in 2018 to provide help for students of families who earn $100,000 or less, or who are stricken with financial hardships. This program, dubbed Regents’ Grants, was created after Hurricane Harvey and has helped hundreds of students who lost books, clothes and transportation.

We congratulate University of Texas officials on adopting a program similar to Aggie Assurance. I know their students will benefit from it, just as ours have for the last decade.

John Sharp, Chancellor, The Texas A&M University System, College Station

Look at border problem as it is

It is impossible to solve a problem if you do not know what it is.

Those seeking asylum at the U.S. border are not murderers, drug runners or rapists. They are vulnerable people who have left home, family and country and have given all their financial resources to travel hundreds of miles through dangerous territory to seek a better life.

Under U.S. law, it is legal for such people to apply for asylum, but asylum is granted only to a small percentage of those who face persecution for political, religious or social reasons. Were there an adequate number of judges to decide asylum cases, the crisis over crowded border facilities would be less acute.

At that point, government agencies and non-governmental organizations from across the United States and Central America could begin work on ways to reduce the suffering of those who remain at risk.

Karen Myers, Fort Worth

Give her a jury of her real peers

Give me a break — a fair trial in Dallas for former police officer Amber Guyger? (July 12, 3A, “Prosecutor: Ex-cop’s murder trial should be in Dallas”)

Her shooting of Botham Jean was one of the most bizarre, out-of-reality accidents ever. And that’s just what it was: an unbelievably horrible accident.

Militants in Dallas already have a cell door open and ready for her. Move the trial to Fort Worth, where common sense and logic reign.

Patsy R. Abbott, Grapevine

History is fact, not a set of ‘beliefs’

I hope all those writing against liberals will read Leonard Pitts Jr.’s July 14 commentary about a Florida public school principal who referred to “beliefs” about the Holocaust. (4B, “When truth is met not with an open mind but an empty one”)

And I hope they listen to legitimate news sources and not blindly accept whatever twisted misinformation propaganda is on social media.

The Holocaust happened. It’s a proven fact. Yet there are some who deny the horrible inhumanity of it. We all have a right to our own opinions. But not to our own facts.

I believe most on the right are smarter and better than to believe these conspiracy theories. Yet we must be more aware of how much truth matters.

History such as the Holocaust should never be erased from society — or ever forgotten.