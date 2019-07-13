Letters to the Editor Jeers for Jerry Jones and cheers to the memory of Tom Landry

AP

Jeers: To the Fort Worth Star-Telegram for downsizing Cheers and Jeers. It was bad enough to reduce the space allocated to the feature, but to cut it to every other Saturday is criminal.

Paulette Wagner, Hurst

Cheers: To the University of Texas at Austin for helping middle-class families. Students from families with incomes of less than $65,000 will pay no tuition. (July 10, 4A, “UT Austin to provide free tuition to students with family incomes below $65,000”) Single-parent and blue-collar families can now consider sending their children to UT. Where are you, Aggies? Step up.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Frederick Gregory, Arlington

Cheers: To Linda Alvarez, my Fort Worth Star-Telegram carrier. She is the description of dependability year in and year out. Our loss will be a great gain for another company. Thank you for your service.

Greg Richter, Fort Worth

Cheers: To PBS, which carried the Fourth of July concert and fireworks from Washington without snarky political asides or partisan commentary — just great music, great fireworks, patriotism and great entertainment for all.

Charles J. Anning, Granbury

Cheers: To Granbury for its selection as Best Historic Small Town in America by USA Today, beating out nine other nominated historic towns. I am so proud to live in Granbury.

Faye Landham, Granbury

Jeers: To Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys coaches for not having a strict code of conduct. All they care about is winning. Tom Landry was a Christian and would not have tolerated the current players’ shenanigans. So much for being role models.

Edward Lindsay, Fort Worth

Cheers: To the kind and generous couple who paid for my dinner July 8 at Cotton Patch Cafe in Mansfield. What a surprise. Thanks.

Bill Jennings, Mansfield

Cheers: To Dr. Ashwin Venkataraman and the staff at CareNow Lake Worth. On June 16, my husband had an accident with a table saw and badly cut three fingers. Everyone we encountered was professional, skilled and caring. They were instrumental in getting a referral to a hand surgeon the next day.

Sylvia Hill, Fort Worth

Cheers: To the city of Hurst for its June 22 Golden Couples event for those married 50 years or more. The food, photos and flowers were great. The big band, Nobles of Note, was awesome. The cherry on top was the make-your-own sundaes.

Carolyn and Ralph Hurd, Hurst

Cheers: To the Legacy Church of Christ Singers in North Richland Hills for their magnificent June 30 concert honoring America and her heroes. The music was delightful and the message inspiring. Amid so much hate and division, it is refreshing to hear a wonderful happy birthday to our beloved land.

Barbara Hickey, Arlington

Cheers: To Clista Hancock for teaching a conversational Spanish class for senior education at Tarrant County College’s northeast campus. She patiently helps her students learn Spanish and motivates us to become more fluent. She is a blessing to donate her time to facilitate our better understanding of Spanish. Muchas gracias.