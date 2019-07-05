Letters to the Editor Kamala Harris tells me this is going to be a long year

Kamala Harris annoyed me

Regarding Eugene Robinson’s column about the Democratic presidential debate (June 29, 17A, “Harris made Biden look like a man of the past”): I thought Sen. Kamala Harris acted as if she was smarter and more deserving than anyone else during the debate. I do not care for her at all. I am not a fan of Joe Biden’s, either, but he may actually be too nice.

They all interrupted each other constantly. It is going to be a long, long year.

Kay Tiblets, Gordon

O’Rourke could be formidable

Beto O’Rourke didn’t do well in the Democratic presidential debate, but his views on climate change and immigration were great. He never talks down to people but allows people to voice their opinions. His energy would be great going toe to toe with President Donald Trump in Texas.

Trump had to put him down, which means he’ll do better than Trump.

Jackie Najera, San Jose, Calif.

This is always a one-way street

Message to Sen. Bernie Sanders: If socialism is so great, why aren’t all the migrant caravans going to Venezuela instead of to the United States?

Dave Waldrop, Hurst

What the future may bring

As the battle to turn Texas blue heats up, Democrats must not forget the daring fighters who have made victory possible in 2020.

What held true in 2014 when Wendy Davis ran for governor, and in 2018 when Beto O’Rourke ran for Senate, still holds true: Texas hasn’t elected a Democrat to statewide office since 1994.

These two committed politicians looked at the staggering odds against them and rejuvenated Texans who had been resigned to more Republicans dismantling government programs that address problems affecting us all.

Davis gave us hope; O’Rourke helped two Democratic state senators and 12 state representatives win. As we gird ourselves to uphold the help-your-neighbor philosophy that defines Texas, let us remember the two who have made it perfectly feasible for a Democratic presidential candidate to carry Texas.

Barbara Chiarello, Austin

Don’t let lawlessness rule

Luke Ranker’s analysis of the impact of a civilian police review board is from the standpoint of frequent offenders who believe that laws they disagree with should not be punishable. (June 16, 4A, “Can civilian review improve trust in Fort Worth police?”)

And without a doubt, they believe they don’t have to comply with directives from officers because they “know their rights.” And it may escalate to the offender initiating violence or voicing the frequently claimed but unsubstantiated charge of racism. Still, the officer has to take control immediately.

Then come community organizers, who are typically anti-law enforcement and who believe they should control police officers. If our city’s leaders cede this authority to such an organizer, we residents who appreciate competent law enforcement need to look long and hard at effective leadership in the next election.