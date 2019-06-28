Letters to the Editor Jeers for ignoring hot rods, and cheers for generous prayer

Steve Gasparrelli heats up the tires on his 2012 Monte Carlo Top Alcohol Funny car during the AAA Texas Fall Nationals at the Texas Motorplex in Ennis Saturday, September 20, 2014. Special to the Star-Telegram

Jeers: To the Fort Worth Star-Telegram for its lack of coverage of the National Hot Rod Association, not even giving us TV broadcast times. Drag racing is popular around the world. We have a track that all other modern-day tracks are modeled after: Billy Meyer’s Texas Motorplex in Ennis.

Steven Wilkerson, Burleson

Cheers: To our friend Tina Gee and the Marystown Baptist Church in Burleson. Our family has been through a lot this year, and Tina has seen to it that we are always on the prayer list. We want to thank her not only for being our friend, but also to lift her up for helping to make sure we know that someone cares — and that the power of prayer really does work.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Carolyn and Joe Godsey, Joshua

Cheers: To Transmission Headquarters in Fort Worth. I took my 2000 model year car there to have the transmission serviced, but technicians found other problems. After hours of researching, they discovered it was internal computer problems. I highly recommend this shop.

Louise Meaders, Arlington

Cheers: To the Fort Worth Star-Telegram for again focusing on Fort Worth with the series of stories about our history. Although I’m a Fort Worth native (eastside Poly girl and TCU), I’m still learning things about my hometown. Thanks to the historians — Bud Kennedy, Mike Nichols, Carol Roark and Richard Selcer.

Mary Ann Hudak, Fort Worth

Cheers: To St. Barnabas United Methodist Church in Arlington for its support of resolutions at the recent annual conference rejecting the traditional plan and encouraging open doors for all. Church representatives reaffirmed their continuing support for and welcome of all people interested in a relationship with Christ.

Alan Martin, Kennedale

Cheers: To three special ladies for their kindness to this elderly lady: the one who saw me struggling with a box at the post office and took it inside for me, the one who took my bag and my hand at the local grocery store and walked me to my car, and the one in front of me who paid for my groceries. Such kindnesses restore your faith in mankind.

Dorothy Reid, White Settlement

Cheers: To the Star-Telegram for vastly improved coverage of professional golf information and scores the last few weeks. A year or two ago, I sent a jeer for the poor coverage of PGA Tour events and the paper publishing scores of only the top 10-15 players each day. The recent improvement in articles listing highlights of each round and complete scores of all participants has been refreshing. There are thousands of golfers in the area who love to follow their favorites.

Ross Romary, Mansfield

Cheers: To the Crockett Row Food Hall, most especially Aina Poke Co. and Gigi’s Cupcakes. We made our first visit there, and the ambiance, staff, service and food were all awesome. Also, cheers to the Star-Telegram for your article on the hall. (Dec. 7, C1, “Dallas chef Tesar opens burger stand in Fort Worth ‘food hall’”) It got our attention and our patronage.

Daniel L. Nation, Fort Worth

Cheers: To Cynthia M. Allen for her balanced assessment of the unwarranted call for Bishop Michael Olson’s removal, and cheers to Bishop Olson for his orthodoxy and service. (June 21, 11A, “Efforts to oust bishop about more than decisions, style”) His is not an easy ministry.

Carolyn Allen, Benbrook