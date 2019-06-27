Letters to the Editor Illegal immigration is the root problem that causes others

Migrant families camped in a park leave in the middle of the night as they are pushed out by Mexican immigration authorities, in Tapachula, Mexico, early Wednesday, May 29, 2019. The Associated Press

Let the light in on border camps

When parents fail to provide adequate food, water, bedding, medical care and personal hygiene, Child Protective Services remove the children. The parents are held accountable. We are witnessing government-sanctioned abuse of children in our border states. These children will remember their treatment, and they will respond.

Child abuse is contrary to our pro-life beliefs as well as our family and American values. As a nation, have we grown so callous that this practice doesn’t bother us?

Let cameras into these holding cells, because seeing is believing. Demand that your representatives and senators spend two days in these internment camps, then ask if this is how they would want their children treated.

Rita Cotterly, Fort Worth

Liberals are all wrong on camps

Leftist Charles M. Blow’s column, “‘Concentration camps’ by any other name” in Wednesday’s Fort Worth Star-Telegram, contained half-truths that should not have been repeated. (15A) The border camps are forced on us so we can handle the thousands of people invading this country.

Want to stop the family separations? Want to stop the conditions? Then stop the flow of illegal immigration. Concentration camps during World War II were set up for people deemed anti-Nazi by Nazis; all interred at the border come voluntarily to the United States.

Democrats ignore the law in discussing the border.

C.W. “Chuck” Minshew, Keller

History can’t wait on this answer

Thank you, Charles M. Blow, for using your megaphone to eloquently shout out the only appropriate description of the tragic immigrant internment at our southern border: concentration camps. I have been screaming these words at the TV for months.

Why are we afraid to compare this unconscionable act to the Holocaust? We Americans are better at hindsight mea culpas — slavery, the Trail of Tears, Japanese internment camps and now children in cages — than we are at facing inhumane cruelty in real time.

Blow asks: “What are we going to do about it?” We can’t wait 30 years to condemn this “indescribable cruelty.” His question demands a response from all of us now.

Doris Gluck, Fort Worth

A major failure of government

It’s time to send the professional bureaucrats to the border. Customs and Border Protection agents are not diplomats, judges, lawyers, doctors, emergency managers, procurement officers or even public relations specialists. They have their own public mandate.

The credibility of the federal government is on the line. If the Greatest Generation could launch the Marshall Plan to rebuild a devastated Europe, why can’t this generation muster the will and resources to resolve a North American disaster in the making?

The roots of Syria’s destructive war were drought, displacement, social unrest, crime and unresponsive and corrupt government — conditions only too apparent on this continent. It’s time to be proactive.

Sarah Dolbier, Fort Worth

Bishop Olson a great leader

Bishop Michael Olson is running the diocese of Fort Worth very well and has great support. Not only is he a truly holy man, but his style and approach to handling and making decisions within the diocese are not politically correct or wishy-washy. They are firm, safe, qualified and logical responses to situations that arise.

Jesus said it best in Matthew 5:11-12: “Blessed are you when people insult you, persecute you and falsely say all kinds of evil against you because of me. Rejoice and be glad because great is your reward in Heaven, for in the same way they persecuted the prophets who were before you.”