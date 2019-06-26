Letters to the Editor Where are the civic-minded billionaires for the Botanic Garden?

Star-Telegram file photo

Bishop’s style and decisions matter

Cynthia M. Allen suggests the petition to remove Bishop Michael Olson is primarily about the bishop’s adherence to orthodoxy, not about his style or decisions. (June 21, 11A, “Efforts to oust bishop about more than decisions, style”)

Her presumption is incorrect. The petition is very much about style and decisions.

She argues that “turnover in large organizations after changing of the guard isn’t novel.” Why should this apply? Olson’s style and decision-making often appear arbitrary. His communication is lacking, and he frequently fails to offer genuine appreciation for years of service to the Catholic Church.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

This diocese has lost many valuable ministers as a result of Olson’s decisions. This is about a lack of pastoral leadership.

Paul Ray Jr., Fort Worth

Church needs to right the wrong

Kudos to Cynthia M. Allen for her column Friday on removing Bishop Michael Olson. She writes that Olson pursues a pro-life agenda and orthodoxy in the name of correcting abuse and establishing authentic Catholicism, even if his “devotion is mistook as heavy-handedness” and his “manner could be more pastoral.”

She captures the reality of the case against him. You see, “orthodoxy” is not authentic unless it is accompanied by “orthopraxy.” That’s Jesus’ point in calling the religious leaders of his day hypocrites.

The faithful harmed and scandalized by Olson are simply asking the church to correct the injustice.

Every person I represent in Fort Worth agrees with Allen on her final point. They prefer “a religious leader with an abiding commitment to shepherding his flock in the fullness of the faith any day.” Because they agree, they are speaking up.

Philip Gray, Hopedale, Ohio

Editor’s note: The writer is a canon lawyer advising groups asking for Olson’s removal.

Botanic Garden needs benefactor

Former state Rep. Lon Burnam’s opinion piece Sunday is a wake-up call to all who treasure this beautiful asset of our beloved city and want it to remain open to everyone. (5B, “Botanic Garden as we know and love it may disappear”)

One thing we certainly do not need is an exclusionary admission fee.

I don’t know who the “power elites” are that Burnam refers to, but I do know there are a number of generous, civic-minded billionaires in our city for whom the $15 million needed for repairs is easily within their means. And they could add several million more to fund an endowment.

Who will step forward to ensure that this treasure remains open to everyone for all time?

The Rev. Bernard Kern, North Richland Hills

Remember the past differently

Richard Greene asserts that Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee believed in states’ rights but thought slavery was regrettable. (June 23, 5B, “Leaving Confederate memorials and statues in place can teach us valuable US history lessons”) But as Lee biographer Michael Korda notes, Lee also complained that without his slaves, he would be financially destitute.

Slavery would not have not ended by Southern moral clarity. We always live on the knife’s edge in the battle of good versus evil.

I am the fifth generation in my family with Lee as a first or middle name. I honor the bravery of my two Confederate cavalry ancestors. But let’s take down the Confederate statues. And keep them down.

Mike Lee Estes, Fort Worth

Women’s soccer lighting things up

After reading Mac Engel’s column, “What happened when I walked into a bar to watch the USA in the Women’s World Cup,” on the front of Monday’s sports section, I’m interested in knowing more about the data.

Useful conclusions can’t be drawn from one visit to a sports bar, so other factors are most likely at work. Without research it’s hard to say, but women might not be as interested in watching a game in a bar early in the day.

We’ve watched almost every game at home. I’ve read that the last Women’s World Cup set a TV record in the United States and that U.S. women’s soccer is bringing in more money than men’s.