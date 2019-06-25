Letters to the Editor Bishop Michael Olson didn’t always show compassion to his flock

rmallison@star-telegram.com

I’m seeing red at traffic lights now

Now that state lawmakers in Austin have banned red-light cameras, you better start taking a double look before entering an intersection. (June 5, 4A, “Red light cameras have already gone dark in these Tarrant County cities”)

One recent morning, I was sitting at a red light and the car beside me ran it. There was no one coming from either direction, but the driver clearly had no fear of getting caught on camera.

Innocent people are going to pay for the short-sightedness of our elected officials.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

William Campbell, Fort Worth

Less than gracious going two ways

In her column Friday, Cynthia Allen crafted a vigorous defense for Bishop Michael Olson. (11A, “Efforts to oust bishop about more than decisions, style”)

She suggested that those of us in the pews might be overly focused on some less favorable elements of his management style, while she praised what she described as his firm commitment to Catholic principles.

Allen’s willingness to overlook Olson’s personal foibles in favor of his dedication to orthodoxy is admirable, but to dismiss his mistreatment of clergy and faithful as merely “less than gracious” and “subjective” misses the mark.

When the bishop relieved a beloved priest of his duties based solely on age and then denied our parish the chance to hold a retirement celebration, that was cold-hearted, at least.

The best leaders guide others to accomplish worthy goals while treating followers with compassion and respect.

Daniel Carlson, Fort Worth

A mechanism to save Botanic Garden

City Council members are deliberately stiffing residents by proposing an admission fee to the Fort Worth Botanic Garden.

Trying to keep out the riffraff, are they?

The gardens should be free and open to all residents and visitors. Letter writer William W. Thorburn and former state Rep. Lon Burnam and were right on in their comments Sunday. (4B, “Letters to the editor”; 5B, “Botanic Garden as we know and love it may disappear”)

The council has an easy solution if it has the gumption to impose it, and that is through the structuring of tax increment financing districts. TIFs are established to aid development over a specified area.

Here’s what the council should do: Designate a percentage of each TIF toward maintaining the Botanic Garden. That’s a worthy effort to recover some of the tax money that supports private entities rather than going into city coffers.

Clyde Picht For Worth City Council member, 1997-2005 Fort Worth

Who really needs protection?

Gov. Greg Abbott is sending 1,000 additional National Guard troops to the border to “protect” the residents of Texas. (June 22, 1A, “Texas to send 1,000 more National Guard troops to border, Abbott says”)

According to people who have visited the holding camps on the border, children as young as 7 and 8, many of them wearing clothes caked with snot and tears, are caring for babies they’ve just met. They have no access to toothbrushes, toothpaste or soap, and most of the children have not bathed since they crossed the border.

I feel as if I need protection from this cult of leaders who criminalize and dehumanize the least among us. I would ask the National Guard to protect our state by bathing the children, feeding them and giving them clothes. Seems I remember a famous Christian advocating these principles.