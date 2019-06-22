Letters to the Editor Let the Fort Worth Botanic Garden remain open and green for all

Why not focus on deficits, Democrats?

The Democrats are driven by one obsession, and that is to destroy President Donald Trump. They ignore other problems, such as our southern border disaster, budget deficits and trade. Let’s start thinking constructively rather than destructively. That’s what our country needs.

Don Lindstrom, Fort Worth

Lawmakers did the right hemp thing

I want to thank the Legislature and the governor for enacting a law to approve hemp and hemp-derived products. (June 12, 6A, “Hemp bill becomes law in Texas. So, are CBD products finally legal?”) I’m not a user of hemp or marijuana, but I’m a strong believer in legalizing it, as it will mean more revenue for our great state.

Marijuana should not be treated as a drug worse than alcohol, and it’s ridiculous that we’ve outlawed it for so long. I only hope that eventually hemp and marijuana will be completely legalized with no conditions for both recreational and medical use.

I appreciate that our leaders listened to their constituents. Now, how about the state goes ahead and purchases Whataburger so that no Chicago bigwig will ruin our Texas cuisine?

Connor McCollum, Bedford

Reparations are an unfair idea

Regarding the idea of this nation awarding reparations to African-Americans: Thousands of white solders died to end slavery. White citizens and politicians correctly amended the Constitution to ensure all Americans are equal under law.

There are no slaveowners or slaves left in the U.S. No white or black taxpayer alive today had anything to do with slavery, and they have no rational responsibility to pay anyone for a condition so long ago repaired.

Just what would it accomplish to in effect fine an entire population for what they legally and morally had nothing to do with?

Richard M. Holbrook, Weatherford

A place to start with reparations

I am behind the reparations movement. I support the idea 100%. But as a Cherokee, I say let’s start with American Indians.

H.C. Moore, Lipan

If anything is worth paying for …

City leaders and private donors can find billions to build new lakes and bridges, divert rivers and raise new arenas. They can set aside swaths of asphalt for cyclists. But when it comes to finding $20 million to update the Fort Worth Botanic Garden, the cries from City Hall are, “We can’t afford it.” (June 19, 9A, “Fort Worth Botanic Garden fee structure may add exceptions”)

What Fort Worth can’t afford is to lose the last free green space in a city crowded with orange cones, silver cranes and other ugly symbols of “progress” and “growth.” It can’t afford to lose that free patch of grass on which I picnicked with my daughter and where we roamed among the roses and sauntered among the streams.

I implore the council and patrons of the city to look under the couch cushions and find a way to keep the Botanic Garden free for all.

William W. Thorburn, Benbrook

Read Constitution more closely

Many people seem to erroneously believe that the Bill of Rights applies only to citizens, when in fact, the 10 amendments to the Constitution are restrictions on the federal government and never once mention citizenship. For example, the First Amendment states, “Congress shall make no law ...”

These rights are not just for U.S. citizens. They apply universally.