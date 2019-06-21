Letters to the Editor Jeers to the owners of an outdoor light that shines in my windows

Cheers: To the Walmart shopper who got a scooter for me recently. I am 88 years old, and I found out quickly that there were no benches to sit on in the store. I first sat on a cabinet top, then on the floor — until that nice lady, whose name I didn’t get, went up front and got me a scooter.

Robert Harper, Burleson

Cheers: To Binion Plumbing of Weatherford. Mark and his crew did a great job putting in a new water heater and fixing a leak.

Lois Hardin, Aledo

Cheers: To the management and staff at Roy Pope Grocery on Merrick Street at Collinwood Avenue near Camp Bowie Boulevard. This neighborhood store, which has been in the same location since the 1940s, is a national treasure. The service is excellent, and there’s a wide selection of the finest groceries available. And they deliver.

Jesse Pierrard, Fort Worth

Jeers: To the owners of the mercury vapor lamp 20 feet above ground that lights up my back porch and shines through my kitchen window. We cannot enjoy early-morning coffee or late-evening relaxation outside because of the glare from that behemoth. Some people have no consideration for others.

J.W. Robbins, Haltom City

Cheers: To Officers Delfield and Feather and Chaplain James Tillotson of the Hurst police department for coming to our aid recently when our car lost braking ability and stranded us under busy Texas 121 and Loop 820 at evening rush hour. They called a tow truck for us and saw us safely home.

Pat Atkinson-Leito and Max Anderson, Fort Worth

Cheers: To Vince, his fiancée, Katie, and all the staff at Del Frisco’s Grille in Sundance Square for making our first dinner together as a married couple so very special. What a great start to our honeymoon, with such incredible service and delicious food. “Congratulations” written in caramel on the dessert tray just topped off the entire evening.

Fred and Jane Murphy, Richland Hills

Cheers: To Ballard Designs, which is now open in Clearfork. The furniture and accessories are beautiful and presented just like in the catalog. They have free design service and helped me pick out rugs. I have four dogs, so I needed a lot of guidance.

Gary Martha Turner, Fort Worth

Cheers: To the management team at Atwoods Ranch & Home in Lake Worth for solving what seemed to be a very complicated problem. The folks there could write a book on how to keep the customer coming back. Many thanks to Richard, Hector and Paul.

Nancy Sommer, Fort Worth

Cheers: To the Cleburne Railroaders independent professional baseball team. They have a very nice ballpark, parking is free and ticket prices are very reasonable. We thoroughly enjoyed the evening, and we have purchased tickets to more games.

Ida Ownby, Fort Worth

Cheers: To the cast of “A Few Good Men” at the Runway Theatre in Grapevine. Twenty minutes into a recent performance, rainwater started dripping from the roof, and soon the power was out. The theater offered refunds to anyone who didn’t want to stay — quite an offer from a small, nonprofit theater. And the cast agreed to do the show with people holding flashlights. The performance was brilliant. What a great Father’s Day.