Letters to the Editor Act would help Department of Homeland Security deal with immigrants

A group of migrants are apprehended by Border Patrol agents after crossing the Rio Grande in Eagle Pass, Texas, on May 24. The New York Times

A bipartisan way forward for DHS

June 15 letter writer Reatha Compton expressed her frustration with the separation of immigrant families crossing our southern border. (4B) I agree.

To ensure families can stay together when they enter the United States, I have updated and re-introduced the HUMANE (Helping Unaccompanied Minors and Alleviating National Emergency) Act with Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar of Laredo.

It would require the Department of Homeland Security to keep families together, provide safeguards to prevent unaccompanied children from being placed into the custody of dangerous individuals and improve conditions in DHS facilities.

Importantly, it would also add personnel to help expedite these cases.

The humanitarian and security crisis along our border needs our attention, and I hope my colleagues in the Senate and House can get behind this solution.

U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, Austin

Open it up and let us all see in

We need a community oversight board to provide more civilian scrutiny over city residents who get involved in police incidents.

This oversight board would examine actions taken by involved civilians and submit unbiased reports to the City Council. Its meetings and documents should be open to the public, too.

The public would then have a reliable platform to accurately judge those incidents.

These reports would surely reduce the current level of outrage over police shootings.

Ron Slate, Fort Worth

We can’t forget our nation’s ideals

On June 17, 1885, the Statue of Liberty arrived in New York Harbor. She has stood as a beacon of liberty for millions.

Today, as much as has changed in the world, this country seems to have lost the sentiment so well framed in Emma Lazarus’ poem inscribed in the pedestal: “Give me your tired, your poor/Your huddled masses yearning to breathe free.”

Freedom from hunger and terror is still the desire of human beings yearning to breathe free. We need to establish an immigration system that provides for the huddled masses.

We established our government to provide for the common good. We should pressure Congress and the president to achieve our purpose.

Rick Weintraub, Mansfield

Shouldn’t that be a baseline already?

I am concerned that some auto insurance companies are giving premium discounts for “safe driving.” By safe driving, I presume the insurers mean “obeying traffic laws.”

It’s sad that some people need an economic incentive to obey traffic laws.

Carl Aldrich, Fort Worth

Liberals have a basic problem

I have a question after reading Max Krochmal’s column in Tuesday’s Star-Telegram: Which part of the word illegal is so hard to understand? (9A, “Tarrant sheriff needs to give straight story on immigration program”)

We are a nation of laws. If I violate laws, I pay the consequences. Why should people who break our laws be immune to punishment?

I am so tired of bleeding heart liberals telling us we must understand. We are not anti-immigrant; we welcome those who stand in line and apply according to rules. We opposed those who sneak across our borders and expect to reap all sorts of benefits paid for by the American public.

Our sheriff is working to help keep America safe. The least you can do is support his efforts.