Letters to the Editor Mueller resisting Congress because his vindication of Trump was so strong

Robert Mueller, the special counsel, speaks about the Russia investigation at the Justice Department in Washington, May 29, 2019. New York Times file photo

Not what Texas or the U.S. stand for

Enough is enough. The United States is separating immigrant children from their parents and subjecting human beings to inexcusable treatment.

I urge Sens. John Cornyn and Ted Cruz and Rep. Kay Granger to do better than this. They can stop this heartless, criminal administration and its inhumane policies.

My elected officials need to perform their constitutional duties and stand up to the cruelty.

Reatha Compton, Fort Worth

An American issue, not a party’s

This president explicitly solicits “a thing of value” — opposition research on his 2020 competition — from foreign countries in defiance of our campaign laws. (June 13, 10A, “Trump open to hearing foreign dirt on rivals”)

As he did during the 2016 campaign with his plea to Russia to find Hillary Clinton’s deleted emails, he invites foreigners to find or create dirt on his political opponents.

He states unequivocally that he will welcome the opportunity to work with America’s enemies to advance their agendas as long as it advances his. And he’ll happily do it without alerting our counterintelligence organizations.

His disloyalty to this country is obvious.

Will he lose as many as one vote? I doubt it. His supporters have stood with him through one outrage after another.

Loyal Americans must defend the Constitution against all enemies, foreign or domestic — or in this case, both.

Charles Stonick, Granbury

We should make ignorance cost

Facts, logic and reasoning will not change the minds of those who refuse to vaccinate their children, but simple economics might.

Officials need only require that the so-called “anti-vaxxers” provide insurance to be able to enroll their children in public schools or use public facilities, including hospitals and libraries.

Once they realize they’ll be paying the costs of other people getting infected, we’ll see if they’re prepared to put their money where their mouths are.

Edmond Muhlenberg, San Antonio

Was Mueller really working for Trump?

It appears evident that special counsel Robert Mueller and his team of Clinton-supporting lawyers clearly understood that no court of law could or would ever convict President Donald Trump on obstruction of justice.

So, Mueller did not present evidence that Trump committed collusion with Russia. By not personally charging him with obstruction of justice, he kicked the can to Democrats in Congress for possible impeachment — an even greater losing proposition considering the opposing political climate.

Maybe Mueller is more of a Trump supporter than outsiders can possibly fathom. I wonder if it’s the primary reason he prefers not to testify before Congress.

Richard M. Holbrook, Weatherford

Vandalism reflects poorly on you

The political anger wave is already upon us.

My spouse had an old Beto O’Rourke sticker on her vehicle, and it was gone one recent morning when she left for church.

When she was knocking on doors last year for her candidate, someone vandalized her vehicle with shoe polish, writing conservative talking points on her windows.

This behavior violates the law and is a blow against her free-speech rights. If you think this behavior is OK, please move to Venezuela or Russia, where you will fit in well.