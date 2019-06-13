Letters to the Editor Always obey the police, and nothing bad will ever happen

Never question a police officer

By the time a law enforcement officer decides whether a suspect has been experiencing depression, is being compliant or is going to fire a weapon, he could be dead from a gunshot. Police officers are not psychiatrists or mind readers.

The solution: Do not run from police officers. Comply with their commands — quickly. It could save your life. Back the blue.

Patsy R. Abbott, Grapevine

Just because the victim was black?

This police shooting thing has gone far enough. Yes, we have a right to voice an opinion and, for that matter, demonstrate. But just because a black person was shot is not justification. (June 13, 1A, “Diverse crowd holds candlelight vigil for man shot dead by police”)

The man shot Sunday ran from the police because he was wanted, and he was carrying a loaded gun and apparently shot at police.

Even setting aside JaQuavion Slaton’s outstanding felony warrant, how is using deadly force in this case not justified? The officers did what they are trained to do, and we need to stand behind them, not condemn them like they are the criminals.

Dale Allen, Hurst

Always just do what they say

Once police are called to a dangerous situation, they are prepared for action. Police are for public protection, and when they order you to do something, do it, and no harm is done. Period.

Get out of the car, get on your knees and put down whatever you’re holding. Do as you’re told, and the situations end better.

Becki Hutchison, North Richland Hills

Electoral College worked as it should

A letter writer last Friday opined that we should abolish the Electoral College, noting that Hillary Clinton won the popular vote in 2016 by almost 3 million. (11A) I would say the Electoral College worked exactly how the Founding Fathers planned.

If the founders had wanted the United States to be a direct democracy, they would have created one. They wanted a representative republic, where every state has a voice.

Clinton won California by more than 4 million votes and New York by more than 1.7 million. Her support was mostly in large cities and along the coasts, while Donald Trump won most of the rest of the country.

If the Electoral College were abolished, many politicians would campaign only in large cities. “Flyover country” would be ignored. If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.

Bill R. Purcell, North Richland Hills

Why Pelosi fears impeachment

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi doesn’t want President Donald Trump impeached because of the two possible outcomes: If he’s removed from office, Vice President Mike Pence would become president and might be in position to be elected for two terms. If impeachment is unsuccessful, Trump can claim vindication, and aided by a strong economy and help from Mexico in controlling illegal immigration, he would win re-election.

Richard M. Holbrook, Weatherford

Listen to his master’s voice

It just became so clear: The relationship between President Donald Trump and his base is precisely that of a dog to its owner. The dog doesn’t care what the owner has done or is doing. It always has a tail-wagging, tongue-licking greeting for him.

Gary B. Hicks, Fort Worth

Trump has no immigration issue

I love how liberals inaccurately report President Donald Trump’s agenda and statements. A letter Tuesday said he “made his anti-immigration stance a huge part of his presidential campaign.” (11A)

I don’t believe Trump is anti-immigration; he is against illegal immigration — a big difference in words. Most Americans agree with him. Get your facts straight.