Letters to the Editor JaQuavion Slaton was responsible for his own shooting death

File photo

Words are windows onto the soul

Regarding a letter to the editor Friday about the teacher fired because of her tweets about immigration (11A): If you had your precious baby in a day care and overheard the caregiver or owner saying that they hate children or wish they would go away, would you leave your child in that place?

Would you be concerned or afraid for the children who remained there?

If this teacher is not happy about certain kids being in her class, can you be confident she is offering them the best possible education?

Barbara Suber, Fort Worth

Why not worry about this?

Years ago, the late former President George H.W. Bush was the commencement speaker at a prestigious university.

One of the themes of his speech was a warning about the dangers of politically correct speech. This warning has turned into reality: Any speech considered politically incorrect by the media or political groups is condemned, and the result can seriously damage innocent people’s lives.

This is a form of oppression, which, oddly enough, is what these very speech-watchdog groups despise.

Recently, a Fort Worth teacher lost her job after she expressed her personal beliefs on Twitter. (June 6, 1A, “Fort Worth teacher fired over racist language plans appeal”) None of her concerns about the issues she brought forward were given the slightest thought or discussion.

No one has any clue what it is like to walk in her shoes.

Paula Scoggin, Benbrook

Conspicuously silent now

When four Americans died in the 2012 attacks on U.S. installations in Benghazi, Libya, Republicans held numerous investigations at taxpayers’ expense. Now, at least seven immigrant children have died in U.S. custody. The president has discontinued legal counsel and English language classes for detained children, and even soccer, because we can’t let them forget they are prisoners.

Many of our congressmen have yet to visit the camps in our own state to see how the children are treated. Their silence amounts to agreement and support.

Grace Elliott, Arlington

No reason not to show it

I attended Tuesday’s Fort Worth City Council meeting, where the fatal shooting of suspect JaQuavion Slaton by police was discussed. (June 12, 1A, “ Protesters demand video of Slaton shooting”)

All I can say is our city is in a world of hurt and pain. If we are to heal, we need the truth.

Where is the body-camera footage from the three police officers who shot the young man to death? And why haven’t the mayor, city manager and council insisted on its release to the public?

Doyle Fine, Fort Worth

Obey the police, always

There have been a lot of questions about the police actions in Sunday’s fatal shooting of JaQuavion Slaton. Why are there not questions as to why they had to be called?

Many incidents lately seem to have been the result of crimes allegedly committed by the people who ended up getting shot.

When you run away from the police, ignore their commands or refuse to pull over and cooperate, you are deciding to disobey the law. It is your fault if there is a confrontation.

Even if you are innocent, obey the commands and let the justice system prove you innocent.