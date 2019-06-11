Letters to the Editor JaQuavion Slaton is the only one to blame for his own death

Deborah Peoples holds 4-month-old A’yrs Slayton as Raya Arzu talks with the media during a prayer vigil at New Mount Rose Missionary Baptist Church, Fort Worth, Texas, Monday, June 10, 2019. The vigil was for JaQuavion Slaton, 20, of Grambling, La. who was shot by Fort Worth Police. Special to the Star-Telegram

Slaton responsible for his own death

The fatal shooting of JaQuavion Slaton could have been avoided if Slaton had put down his gun and surrendered when he was commanded to do so by Fort Worth police officers. (June 11, 1A, “Fatal police shooting gives rise to calls for justice, transparency”)

The news media are acting as if Slaton was never given a chance to surrender and was a victim, when in fact, he had a warrant out for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Police officers are trained to protect the public, as well as themselves. They will not back down in a deadly force confrontation. This is not a game of cops and robbers, as some seem to think.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Some suspects don’t want to comply with officers’ commands, and that is what is getting these men shot.

Paul Kennedy, Arlington

Liberals just don’t get it

A Sunday letter writer attempted to equate the firing of Fort Worth Independent School district teacher Georgia Clark for expressing her opinion about illegal immigration with disciplining NFL players for taking a knee in protest during the national anthem. (4B) But the two are not equivalent.

The school district is a government institution, publicly supported. The First Amendment prohibits the government from abridging free speech. Football franchises are privately owned, and their owners are entitled to make rules governing workplace conduct.

Liberals have used the fact that public schools are public institutions to suppress religious expression there as a violation of separation of church and state. Yet they think these same public institutions have a right to violate a teacher’s free speech right when it conflicts with liberal dogma.

Mike Jones, Fort Worth

Don’t call reasoned disapproval ‘hate’

In his column Sunday, Richard Greene describes opposition to our president as “hate.” (5B, “When Trump wins Tarrant Co. again, he should thank Mueller”) That is not correct. The actual emotion is grave concern over eroding protections of the environment, financial regulation and human rights.

It’s concern over the support of autocracy over allies, the stacking of the judiciary with judges who favor corporations over people, the destabilization of the economy, the grifting, the bullying, the immorality, the racism, the vilification of the weak and the outright lying.

By calling special counsel Robert Mueller a partisan and accusing the media of trying to overturn democracy, Greene uses the tactics the right-wing opinion industry has used for the past quarter-century to convince people to vote against their own self-interest.

R.K. Crowley, Arlington

It’s about justice, not politics

I would ask Richard Greene if he has read the entire Mueller report, as his fellow Republican, Rep. Justin Amash of Michigan, has done.

The report clearly outlines numerous efforts by President Donald Trump to obstruct justice, as well as conduct unbecoming of a president. Even now, by demanding that staffers ignore subpoenas, he is obstructing justice.

There were limits placed on the Mueller investigation, and under Justice Department rules, a sitting president can’t be indicted, although nothing in our Constitution prevents it.

Do you stand for the Constitution and the rule of law? Would you have a different opinion were a Democrat in the Oval Office?

If Trump is innocent, he should welcome investigations that would surely exonerate him.