Letters to the Editor Jeers to UTA’s confusing siren alerts, cheers for Lowe’s bee-friendly policies

Cheers: To Pet Resort in the Gardens in Arlington. We’ve boarded our pets there for six years and always felt they were treated with love. After their last boarding, we got notice our cats might have been exposed to a respiratory virus. Dr. Turner explained the treatment and covered our expenses. We highly recommend his practice.

Mike and Barbara Stovall, Arlington

Jeers: To the University of Texas at Arlington. Several years ago, the school installed a siren alert system. I did not know what the different sirens represented. UTA should educate residents nearby about the siren activations — whether they should seek shelter, evacuate or whatever else they’re being alerted to. The intent of the sirens is to alert university students and faculty, but Arlington residents hear them, too.

Charles Anderson Hackney, Arlington

Cheers: And thank you to the very nice lady who paid for our dinner at Saltgrass Steak House on May 3.

Joyce Gerrick, Fort Worth

Jeers: To the Joshua United States Postal Service office, which hasn’t displayed a U.S. flag in a while. And our mail service is so bad. We signed up for informed delivery, and when we have a substitute carrier, we get mail that we don’t have an image for. Why can’t we get better service?

Carolyn and Joe Godsey, Joshua

Jeers: To the Star-Telegram sports desk for the May 30 sports section front, which had a large picture of Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, while the story about Texas Wesleyan’s men’s golf NAIA championship was on Page 4B.

Martha Cannon, Mansfield

Cheers: To Brian McCreary on Stonehenge Road. When my garage door would not open, the deft-fingered Brian hastened to the scene and, like a skilled back surgeon, picked at the door’s track until it flew open.

Don Woodard Sr., Fort Worth

Cheers: To the nursery at Lowe’s, which, as of Jan. 1, eliminated the use of neonicotinoid insecticide and replaced it with bee- and butterfly-friendly alternatives. Jeers to the other nurseries that continue to use this deadly pesticide on their plants.

Shannon Austry, Fort Worth

Cheers: To the talented artists who painted the beautiful murals on Randol Mill Road between Oakland Boulevard and Bridgewood Drive. We drive that route frequently, and they are a day brightener.

Carole Strother, Fort Worth

Cheers: To Heim Barbecue owners Emma and Travis Heim and manager Mark Wilson at their newest location at 5333 White Settlement Road. They are No. 1 in Texas for the excellent food and service, plus their patio will be great for class reunions and such.

Sandy M. Ruth, River Oaks

Cheers: To the state of Texas for giving residents the Energy Star Sales Tax Holiday (May 25-27) for energy-efficient items — but jeers for excluding LED light bulbs. LED bulbs use only about 10% of the energy of incandescent bulbs but are twice or more the cost.

John Roberts, Azle

Cheers: To Pegasus Senior Living’s Ridgmar Place on Green Oaks Road. It is a great place for seniors. The staff is great. The food is outstanding in all areas. And the entertainment is good, too.