A heartwarming display of patriotism by TCU athletes

Letters to the Editor

Valuation, not tax rate, matters

I hope taxpayers understand that although our legislators may pass a bill limiting property tax rates, what we pay is a local issue, not one for the state. (May 26, 1A, “Texas lawmakers pass property tax reform”)

Anyone reading a property tax bill understands that the taxing entity doesn’t have to raise the tax rate to create more revenue; it simply raises the valuation of your home. The Tarrant Appraisal District has increased the value of my home by more than 67% since I bought it in 2004, and the latest increase was just more than 9%.

It’s a feel-good moment for our state legislators and governor, but don’t be fooled. Capping property tax rates will do nothing to lower what you pay in property taxes.

Richard LaChance, Fort Worth

A fitting show of patriotic respect

On the front page of Tuesday’s sports section, you printed a large picture very prominently showing TCU baseball players in a line. I was humbled and appreciative that the photo showed the players’ heads uncovered as they held their hats or right hands over their hearts.

There is hope for patriotism and appreciation of this wonderful country for which I served 26 years in the U.S. Navy.

Timothy C. Tannheimer, Grand Prairie

Get the word out about test monster

Our Texas Legislature has the distinct advantage of using the media to espouse its great deeds on school finance reform. However, students, teachers and parents do not have the same luxury of free media attention to present their beliefs on what the Legislature has done, or not done.

An issue that affects funding and falls directly on the local districts and taxpayers is the monster we call STAAR, the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness test. State-mandated testing has grown so much that it is costing millions of dollars to develop and administer.

Not only has the test grown, but so have the peripherals necessary to ensure students are prepared to take the test. Parents and the public should know what this test is costing them and how much each district puts into programs and personnel in the effort achieve an acceptable rating.

It’s more than just the test. Know where your money is going.

James Matthews, Weatherford

We can work to better the climate

I read with interest a recent online story, “Kids can change parents’ minds about climate change, researchers say.” (May 22, star-telegram.com) This well-conducted study demonstrated that when children learned about climate change, they influenced how parents think.

I believe it will be the young people now in their teens and 20s who will push this issue to center stage and get us older folks to care enough to do something about this existential problem. After all, they will experience the consequences, even if we don’t.

But one thing we, both young and old, can do right now is to support the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act, a bill in Congress that would assess a fee on fossil fuels and return the money collected to American citizens equally.

I hope Reps. Kay Granger and Ron Wright are aware of this bill and will consider co-sponsoring it.

Daniel DeWilde, Fort Worth

So this is a bridge too far?

I cannot believe that two men would write letters in protest of the May 24 editorial cartoon showing men draped in condoms. (May 29, 13A, “Letters to the editor”)

Apparently, they think it is fine to print comments concerning what women should or should not be allowed to do with their own reproductive organs, but condoms are for men are taboo?

I loved the cartoon. I could not stop laughing at it.