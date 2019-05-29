Letters to the Editor Why look elsewhere? Ed Kraus would be tops as police chief

Put your trust in Kraus as chief

I was employed by the city of Fort Worth Police Department for a long time. If I were a Fort Worth resident, I would be at the next City Council meeting with a demand: Do not spend a couple hundred thousand dollars looking for a new chief. You have one.

Interim Chief Ed Kraus is more than qualified to be No. 1. He knows the department from the bottom up, and most importantly, the police force likes and respects him.

Take the money you were going to spend looking and buy something for the department. Give the troops a reason to come to work happy, knowing the chief’s office has their backs.

Dale Allen, Hurst

Let’s hear it for the Doughboys

Bud Kennedy’s fine commentary in the Star-Telegram May 26 eulogized the great western swing singer Leon Rausch. (1B, “Before George Strait there was the silky voice of Leon Rausch”)

Kennedy wrote about the history of western swing and the formation of the radio band the Light Crust Doughboys. He also gives credit to Asleep at the Wheel for continuing the legacy of western swing.

Actually, the Doughboys have been at it for nearly 90 years and still perform exciting swing and other types of music. So I suggest that a follow-up about the historic ’Boys, named by the state legislature in 1995 the official music ambassadors of the Lone Star State, would be very fitting and of special interest to many readers.

Kennedy and others can find background and the current state of western swing at lightcrustdoughboys.org.

Duane Victor Keilstrup, Arlington

We cannot repeat this past

Seven years ago, I walked along Omaha Beach in Normandy on June 4 with two of my grandsons, ages 16 and 18. Trying to narrate what had happened on that date decades before, I explained to them that many of the young men who stormed that beach were their age.

Those troops’ courage in the face of incredible odds, I said, is what is needed at many times in life. While praying my grandsons would never have to go to war, I wanted them to experience a place where such bravery was required.

We walked through the cemetery at the top of the hill overlooking the beach. A wheelchair-bound man in a World War II uniform was weeping in front of a grave. It was the grave of his commanding officer on that fateful day.

We must remember and we must pray — never again.

Rick Weintraub, Mansfield

Not a realistic solution here

The Star-Telegram’s online opinion piece from former Republican U.S. Rep. Tom Coleman of Missouri promoting the impeachment of President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence would place the presidency in the hands of Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, changing the party in control of the office. (May 24, Star-Telegram.com, “Former GOP Rep. Tom Coleman: Trump, Pence are illegitimate. Impeach them”) It would also fall to someone who could never win a national election.

Coleman’s certitude that the Democrats could promote someone from outside the House of Representatives — possibly someone who is not a Democrat — to take the role of speaker and thus become president surely was written with tongue in cheek. The notion of the partisan Democrats passing on the verge of gaining the highest office in the land is laughable.

Coleman continues to litigate the 2016 election. We the people can make a course correction in less time and for less expense than Coleman wants.