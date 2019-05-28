Letters to the Editor I will always remember on Memorial Day. Will you too?

I don’t call that real security

Not that I believe it matters to the management of Bass Performance Hall, but after 20-plus years, we have given up our season tickets to the Fort Worth Symphony because of the venue’s ridiculous “security” measures.

I will not be subjected to an invasive metal-detector wanding by a foolish agent who inspects only purses and torsos. What if I had an ankle pistol?

But more to the point, this measure does not make the hall safer. I felt much safer when I knew there were competent audience members carrying concealed firearms. Locked doors only keep out the honest. An intent evildoer can bypass any of your security measures — and then, those trained and carrying guns are our best hope.

I love the symphony and will continue to support it and attend concerts — only not at Bass Hall.

Lorelei Caracausa, Joshua

One house is trouble for all

Our taxes are going up again this year, but we are not able to get rid of a suspected drug house in our neighborhood. It has all the telltale signs:

▪ There is excessive foot traffic to and from the house.

▪ We see loitering in or around the house.

▪ Cars show unusual and repeated traffic patterns.

▪ Cars frequently stop, and residents come out and talk briefly with their occupants.

We and our neighbors constantly call the police, yet little can be done. This is a rental property, so the owner does not care what is going on. Some of us even recommended that we neighbors pull together and buy the home to get rid of it.

I find it hard to believe that as our taxes go up, the city and county cannot keep us safe. It’s very frustrating.

Joe Lopez, Fort Worth

This writer was right on

Thanks for publishing Charles Clines’ letter May 26 under the headline, “One half left out of the equation.” (4B) I am 85 years old, and I haven’t heard many men remark that men should also come under scrutiny in restrictive abortion legislation.

Sadly, I doubt the men sitting on the Supreme Court (the final decision makers) would agree with Clines, although he is 100% correct.

Shirley Wiley, White Settlement

Making sure we always remember

It was a beautiful Memorial Day 2019. At the curb in front of our home in a neighborhood in East Fort Worth, we have our magnificent Stars and Stripes waving in the breeze. Thanks to the Breakfast Optimist Club of East Fort Worth for allowing us to take part in its flag program.

Being part of the Greatest Generation, which is fading quickly now, I still have pride in our country and the blessings we have — laudable attributes that the flag symbolizes. We mourn the loss of our heroic young men and women who have given their lives so we can enjoy the freedom to be the best that we can be, and we thank God for those who still serve.

Wanda Conlin, Fort Worth

Not laughing at this cartoon

I believe the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, a family newspaper, reached a new journalistic low with the May 24 editorial cartoon of five men draped in condoms. (13A)

David White, Fort Worth

Your choice of editorial cartoon May 24, featuring an all-male condom crew, was a little over the top for a family newspaper. Please consider this as a complaint and a blot on your newspaper and your editorial processes.