Letters to the Editor Socialism in the United States? It hasn’t worked out elsewhere

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders speaks at the Capitol to introduce the Inclusive Prosperity Act, which would impose a tax on Wall Street speculation, in Washington, Wednesday, May 22, 2019. AP

Brothers’ honors well deserved

Thanks to Star-Telegram columnist Bud Kennedy for his splendid commentary May 19 on brothers Bob and Tom Schieffer, recipients of the Golden Deeds Awards as “Fort Worth’s emissaries to Washington and the world.” (1B, “From Fort Worth, they could see the world: Schieffer brothers win Golden Deeds”)

Their love of Fort Worth and their countless accomplishments and contributions to the city are too numerous to recount here, but most are well known across Texas and around the country.

When one of my best friends writes glowingly about two of my dearest friends I feel compelled to comment. Thank you, Bud, and congratulations, Bob and Tom.

Mike Cochran, Retired Star-Telegram and Associated Press writer, Haltom City

Not my way or the highway

Eugene Robinson was correct in his May 23 commentary, in which he asserted that “Bullies like (President Donald) Trump must be confronted.”

Trump gave Democrats an ultimatum: Cease all investigations into his possible illegal activities or he would refuse to cooperate on all legislation on infrastructure improvements and on all other initiatives that might benefit the American public.

The president apparently believes America has a unitary government with all powers vested in the president. Trump needs to read the U.S. Constitution, which clearly outlines that there are three branches of the American government.

Douglas Harman, Fort Worth

Look at the failures of socialism

Many people (including Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez) give Sweden as an example of socialism that works. But Sweden implemented socialist principles from the 1960s to the 1990s, and they nearly ruined its economy. It now again employs a form of capitalism, but with high taxes and much welfare. The Swedes have not regained the strong economy they had before, when they had lower taxes and less welfare.

Socialism has never worked in any country ever.

Curt Lampkin, Azle

An exit that needs attention

I occasionally use Interstate 20 East and exit at Hemphill Street. Traffic on the frontage road of this exit does not yield to the traffic coming off I-20. In four years of living in this area, Thursday was the worst.

As I exited, about five vehicles converged toward me, all failing to yield. One vehicle pulled into the right-hand lane on the side of my vehicle into a parking lane across a solid white line. The vehicle then went past me to cross two lanes on the left to get on the I-20 ramp.

This exit is dangerous and should have either a big red stop sign or a traffic signal. The yield sign there is obscured by trees and being ignored.

Everyone who wants to report this area should call the Fort Worth Police. They are very courteous.

Marcyle Woodard, Edgecliff Village

Not fair to the operator

It is becoming increasingly common that any call to a customer-service number will be followed up, sometimes immediately, with a call asking for a numeric evaluation of the service received and of the agent with whom one has spoken. I would strongly suggest a discontinuation of this practice.

I believe the information gathered in such a manner tends to be very unfair to the agent with whom the customer spoke. Because the customer will likely be a bit annoyed by being asked to take time to do the evaluation, he or she might take out his or her frustration on the unfortunate agent instead of on the organization.