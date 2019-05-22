Letters to the Editor The Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott has a lot of growing up to do

The immigrants we are here for

Nuts to President Donald Trump’s immigration “reform.” We neither need nor want the tech-skilled, educated, English-speaking, upwardly mobile from foreign shores.

What we do need and want are “your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free.” These, “the homeless, tempest tossed” and their children, like our own forebears, are the ones with the drive, the dream and the pure outrageous chutzpah that fulfill and renew the American promise over and over again, generation after generation.

Paul R. Schattman, Arlington

This matter isn’t a little one

President Donald Trump’s taxes have been in the news. First Congress requested copies of several years of his tax returns, and shortly thereafter The New York Times revealed that transcripts of his 1985 to 1994 returns showed he’d lost more than $1 billion over a decade.

Attempting to justify not releasing the requested returns, our treasury secretary claimed Congress’ request lacked “legitimate legislative purpose.”

Not to be left out of the conversation, the president explained that they were just paper losses designed to avoid taxes. He said it was common practice among builders, like a “sport.” In other words, he made sure we knew Congress did have a “legitimate legislative purpose” for their request: fairness in the tax codes.

I’m reminded of Leona Helmsley’s claim that “only the little people pay taxes.” She served 19 months in prison.

Charles Stonick, Granbury

The wrong message on good herbicide

As a certified professional agronomist and certified crop adviser, I can tell you that Lauren Sandford of ConsumerSafety.org grossly misrepresents the facts in her May 17 commentary, “The threat hiding in the perfect lawn.” (11A)

The inaccuracies start with the headline. She is writing about glyphosate, which is a non-selective herbicide, meaning it is effective on almost all plants — so using it on a lawn would be very detrimental to that lawn.

The lawsuits she mentions by people who believe they have been harmed by glyphosate (the main ingredient in Roundup) will likely go to the U.S. Supreme Court, where I feel sure they will be overturned. The judgments were given by liberal California juries that were not allowed to see overwhelming evidence from academia and government watchdog agencies that glyphosate is not a carcinogen.

The Environmental Protection Agency, state agricultural universities and the European Chemicals Agency agree that glyphosate is not a carcinogen.

Glyphosate has reduced long-residual herbicide use by an estimated billion pounds, also reducing the subsequent runoff into water. Its non-residual characteristic is highly desirable in the environment. In fact, contact with soil inactivates it.

From an environmental perspective, glyphosate is a miracle product.

Tom Koranek, Grapevine

Football players have responsibility

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott’s latest shenanigans further illustrate that he is nothing more than a childish schoolyard bully with a lack of respect for authority. (May 21, 1B, “Elliott handcuffed, not arrested in Vegas”) Get that, Jerry Jones.

Zeke is a poor, poor role model for kids. He needs to learn how to behave himself in public (something his parents should have taught him). He’s a good football player with more money than manners, but he is (or should be) an embarrassment to the entire Dallas Cowboys organization.